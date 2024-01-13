en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Social Issues

MIT AgeLab’s Speaker Series: A Beacon for Aging and Equity

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:29 am EST
MIT AgeLab’s Speaker Series: A Beacon for Aging and Equity

MIT AgeLab’s Aging and Equity Speaker Series, an initiative launched in 2020, is a forum crafted to illuminate the intersection of aging with numerous social inequalities, particularly those affecting historically underserved communities. Designed by Taylor Patskanick, a researcher at the AgeLab, the series underlines the criticality of recognizing intersectionality and identity as people grow older. The quarterly events delve into themes such as diversity in financial planning, climate change, sustainability, equitable technology design, and the social determinants of health in aging Latin Americans.

Unearthing Untold Narratives

The speakers, predominantly early-career researchers and practitioners from academic circles, nonprofits like AARP, and companies such as DiMella Shaffer, bring a fresh perspective to the series. For instance, an event spotlighting climate change and health, featuring Latrica Best, ignited a spark of interest in climate activism among older adults. In another session, Philippe Saad disclosed the creation of The Pryde, Boston’s first LGBTQ-friendly housing development for older adults, revealing the need for inclusivity in housing.

Impacting Research Directions

These events have significantly influenced the AgeLab’s research directions, ushering in more inclusive studies and data collection methods that pay heed to various cultural identities. Questions around retirement planning and financial decision-making across diverse backgrounds are now being explored by AgeLab researchers, indicating a shift towards more comprehensive research methodologies.

A Platform for the Marginalized

Sophia Ashebir, the series manager, emphasizes that the speaker series aligns seamlessly with AgeLab’s mission of enhancing the quality of life for older adults. By raising awareness of marginalized groups and advancing research in the aging sector, the series is playing a pivotal role in shaping a more inclusive future for the elderly.

0
Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Social Issues

See more
18 mins ago
Kenyan MP Peter Salasya Arrested for Assault at Funeral
In a controversial incident that unfolded at a funeral in Kenya, Mumias East Member of Parliament (MP), Peter Salasya, was reportedly involved in an altercation with a fellow politician. The incident quickly escalated into a physical confrontation, with Salasya allegedly slapping the local politician who had sought a chance to address the mourners. This occurrence,
Kenyan MP Peter Salasya Arrested for Assault at Funeral
UK Survey Reveals Persistent Stigma Surrounding HIV
32 mins ago
UK Survey Reveals Persistent Stigma Surrounding HIV
Rise in Moral Policing Incidents in Karnataka Sparks Widespread Condemnation
34 mins ago
Rise in Moral Policing Incidents in Karnataka Sparks Widespread Condemnation
Forced Marriage in Bihar: An Ongoing Social Evil Comes to Light
23 mins ago
Forced Marriage in Bihar: An Ongoing Social Evil Comes to Light
Eagle Specially Abled Riders: On a Mission of Inclusion and Empowerment
31 mins ago
Eagle Specially Abled Riders: On a Mission of Inclusion and Empowerment
United Way of Licking County Champions Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
31 mins ago
United Way of Licking County Champions Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
Latest Headlines
World News
Montana Senator Urges White House to Restrict Chinese Purchase of U.S. Farmland
5 seconds
Montana Senator Urges White House to Restrict Chinese Purchase of U.S. Farmland
Experts Unmask Common Fitness Myths: A Balanced Approach to Wellness
19 seconds
Experts Unmask Common Fitness Myths: A Balanced Approach to Wellness
Fujitsu Faces Scrutiny Over UK Post Office Scandal of Wrongful Theft Accusations
2 mins
Fujitsu Faces Scrutiny Over UK Post Office Scandal of Wrongful Theft Accusations
Jackson Warne Honours Father's Legacy with Unique Charity Event
3 mins
Jackson Warne Honours Father's Legacy with Unique Charity Event
March in Urim: A United Demand for Hostages' Safe Return
4 mins
March in Urim: A United Demand for Hostages' Safe Return
Boy's Death by Electrocution Emphasizes Urgent Need for Safety Measures
4 mins
Boy's Death by Electrocution Emphasizes Urgent Need for Safety Measures
Navigating Winter: Understanding Its Impact on Metabolism and Dietary Habits
5 mins
Navigating Winter: Understanding Its Impact on Metabolism and Dietary Habits
Samoan Sailor Eroni Leilua, Self-Funded and Focused, Qualifies for Second Olympics
6 mins
Samoan Sailor Eroni Leilua, Self-Funded and Focused, Qualifies for Second Olympics
Kyran Moore Extends Contract with Edmonton Elks for a Year
6 mins
Kyran Moore Extends Contract with Edmonton Elks for a Year
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
19 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
27 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
2 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
16 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app