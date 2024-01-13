MIT AgeLab’s Speaker Series: A Beacon for Aging and Equity

MIT AgeLab’s Aging and Equity Speaker Series, an initiative launched in 2020, is a forum crafted to illuminate the intersection of aging with numerous social inequalities, particularly those affecting historically underserved communities. Designed by Taylor Patskanick, a researcher at the AgeLab, the series underlines the criticality of recognizing intersectionality and identity as people grow older. The quarterly events delve into themes such as diversity in financial planning, climate change, sustainability, equitable technology design, and the social determinants of health in aging Latin Americans.

Unearthing Untold Narratives

The speakers, predominantly early-career researchers and practitioners from academic circles, nonprofits like AARP, and companies such as DiMella Shaffer, bring a fresh perspective to the series. For instance, an event spotlighting climate change and health, featuring Latrica Best, ignited a spark of interest in climate activism among older adults. In another session, Philippe Saad disclosed the creation of The Pryde, Boston’s first LGBTQ-friendly housing development for older adults, revealing the need for inclusivity in housing.

Impacting Research Directions

These events have significantly influenced the AgeLab’s research directions, ushering in more inclusive studies and data collection methods that pay heed to various cultural identities. Questions around retirement planning and financial decision-making across diverse backgrounds are now being explored by AgeLab researchers, indicating a shift towards more comprehensive research methodologies.

A Platform for the Marginalized

Sophia Ashebir, the series manager, emphasizes that the speaker series aligns seamlessly with AgeLab’s mission of enhancing the quality of life for older adults. By raising awareness of marginalized groups and advancing research in the aging sector, the series is playing a pivotal role in shaping a more inclusive future for the elderly.