Middletown Waste Management Program: A Case of Controversy and Hope

Amid the quaint, historic charm of Middletown, a novel waste management program has sparked a contentious debate among its residents. The program, which mandates the use of color-coded bags for waste segregation, is facing significant pushback. The green bags are for food waste, and the orange ones for other trash, with the disposal fees factored into the cost of these bags. The initiative’s primary objective is to minimize the amount of food waste ending up in landfills.

Public Outcry and Opposition

The program has faced particular criticism from citizens like Rick Siena who find it more economical to cancel the city sanitation service. Critics argue that the program unfairly burdens lower-income families and have voiced concerns over potential fines for non-compliance. At a recent common council meeting, residents expressed their discontent, highlighting issues of equality and social justice linked to the program’s implementation.

Support Amid Controversy

Despite the backlash, there are those who stand behind the initiative. Supporters like Krishna Winston believe the program deserves a chance and that behavioral change takes time. Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim reported a 75% participation rate and expressed hope to avoid imposing fines, which would require an ordinance.

Efforts to Ease Transition

In a bid to facilitate a smoother transition, the city offered the trash bags for free for a 90-day period. A subcommittee meeting is scheduled at the Russell Library to address concerns and answer questions from the public.

