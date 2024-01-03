en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

Middletown Waste Management Program: A Case of Controversy and Hope

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:28 pm EST
Middletown Waste Management Program: A Case of Controversy and Hope

Amid the quaint, historic charm of Middletown, a novel waste management program has sparked a contentious debate among its residents. The program, which mandates the use of color-coded bags for waste segregation, is facing significant pushback. The green bags are for food waste, and the orange ones for other trash, with the disposal fees factored into the cost of these bags. The initiative’s primary objective is to minimize the amount of food waste ending up in landfills.

Public Outcry and Opposition

The program has faced particular criticism from citizens like Rick Siena who find it more economical to cancel the city sanitation service. Critics argue that the program unfairly burdens lower-income families and have voiced concerns over potential fines for non-compliance. At a recent common council meeting, residents expressed their discontent, highlighting issues of equality and social justice linked to the program’s implementation.

Support Amid Controversy

Despite the backlash, there are those who stand behind the initiative. Supporters like Krishna Winston believe the program deserves a chance and that behavioral change takes time. Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim reported a 75% participation rate and expressed hope to avoid imposing fines, which would require an ordinance.

Efforts to Ease Transition

In a bid to facilitate a smoother transition, the city offered the trash bags for free for a 90-day period. A subcommittee meeting is scheduled at the Russell Library to address concerns and answer questions from the public.

In a related development, Caglia Environmental has implemented AI for waste management with funding from the Can Manufacturers Institute. This initiative is part of CMI’s goal to recover more missorted used beverage cans. On a national level, the Environmental Protection Agency has issued a warning about the potential elevated cancer risk associated with coal ash fill, which contains toxic metals and has been used as cheap fill material in various construction projects. The EPA assessment also identified potential risks from radiation and groundwater contamination, leading more than 150 groups to urge the EPA to take steps to protect the public from these risks.

0
Local News Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ranchi Municipal Corporation Gears Up for FIH Women's Olympic Qualifiers with Extensive Cleanliness Drive

By Salman Khan

PMC to Raise Fines for Public Littering in 2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

BWSSB to Host Water Adalat in a Bid to Improve Customer Service and Water Management

By Rafia Tasleem

North Platte Steps Up Housing Development with 'Extremely Blighted' Area

By Shivani Chauhan

New Year's Day Fire Devastates Small Manitoba Town ...
@Canada · 3 mins
New Year's Day Fire Devastates Small Manitoba Town ...
heart comment 0
Confederate Flag Sparks Controversy in Harrison, Ohio

By Rafia Tasleem

Confederate Flag Sparks Controversy in Harrison, Ohio
Austin City Council Advances Chosen Road Design Amid Public Preference Discrepancies

By BNN Correspondents

Austin City Council Advances Chosen Road Design Amid Public Preference Discrepancies
Natrona County Board in Wyoming Ushers in 2024 with New Leadership

By BNN Correspondents

Natrona County Board in Wyoming Ushers in 2024 with New Leadership
Austin’s City Clerk Ann Kasel Steps Down, Embarks on New Journey in Rochester

By BNN Correspondents

Austin's City Clerk Ann Kasel Steps Down, Embarks on New Journey in Rochester
Latest Headlines
World News
Philadelphia Phillies Eye José Alvarado for 2024 Closer Role
44 seconds
Philadelphia Phillies Eye José Alvarado for 2024 Closer Role
A Paradigm Shift: Integrating Traditional Wisdom with Modern Healthcare Practices
2 mins
A Paradigm Shift: Integrating Traditional Wisdom with Modern Healthcare Practices
UW Huskies Fans Gear Up for National Championship in Houston
2 mins
UW Huskies Fans Gear Up for National Championship in Houston
Ranchi Municipal Corporation Gears Up for FIH Women's Olympic Qualifiers with Extensive Cleanliness Drive
2 mins
Ranchi Municipal Corporation Gears Up for FIH Women's Olympic Qualifiers with Extensive Cleanliness Drive
Caroline Chew Secures Quota for Paris 2024 Dressage Event
2 mins
Caroline Chew Secures Quota for Paris 2024 Dressage Event
UJ Sport Awards 2023: Matsoso and Mbisha Shine as Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year
2 mins
UJ Sport Awards 2023: Matsoso and Mbisha Shine as Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year
PM Anthony Albanese Rules Out Early Federal Election, Focuses on Economic Challenges
3 mins
PM Anthony Albanese Rules Out Early Federal Election, Focuses on Economic Challenges
ADP Challenges IPAC Chairmanship Election Results Amid Allegations of Rigging
3 mins
ADP Challenges IPAC Chairmanship Election Results Amid Allegations of Rigging
Peoples Democratic Party Ex-Officio Member Defects to APC
3 mins
Peoples Democratic Party Ex-Officio Member Defects to APC
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
48 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 hour
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
5 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
6 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
6 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
6 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app