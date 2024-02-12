Mercy Mary Center: A Beacon of Hope for Alzheimer's Patients in Iraqi Kurdistan

A beacon of hope for Alzheimer's patients and their families has recently emerged in Sulaimani city, Iraqi Kurdistan. The Mercy Mary center, the first of its kind in the country, opened its doors, offering specialized care and treatment for Alzheimer's patients completely free of charge.

A Milestone in Healthcare

Established under the auspices of the Mar Yousif church, this pioneering center is a significant milestone in Iraq's healthcare landscape. Dr. Kamaran Jalal, a medical officer at the Mercy Mary Center, emphasized the critical need for such facilities. "Patients with Alzheimer's and other age-related illnesses often require specialized treatments and medications that cannot be adequately provided within a home environment," he said.

Serving All, Regardless of Nationality or Religion

The center's commitment to serving the community extends beyond religious or national boundaries. Ayman Aziz, a priest at the Mar Yousif church, highlighted this aspect, stating, "We are here to serve everyone, regardless of their nationality or religion." This inclusive approach ensures that vulnerable populations within the region have access to essential healthcare services.

Expanding Services: Autism Rehabilitation and Support

In addition to Alzheimer's care, the Mercy Mary center houses a dedicated department for the rehabilitation and support of children with autism. Currently, eighteen children are benefiting from the center's specialized care programs. This expansion of services reflects the center's commitment to addressing a broad spectrum of healthcare needs within the community.

The opening of the Mercy Mary center in Sulaimani marks a significant step forward in addressing the healthcare needs of vulnerable populations within the region. As Iraq continues to navigate its complex healthcare challenges, the center stands as a testament to the power of community-driven initiatives and the enduring spirit of compassion and care.

