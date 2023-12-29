en English
Pets

Man Assists Snake in Shedding Skin in Viral Video: Awe or Concern?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:57 am EST
Man Assists Snake in Shedding Skin in Viral Video: Awe or Concern?

It’s not every day one witnesses a man helping a snake shed its skin, but a viral video on Instagram has made this unusual spectacle accessible to over 1.6 million viewers. The video showcases a unique interaction between a man and a snake during the reptile’s molting process, also known as ecdysis. This natural adaptation is critical for a snake’s growth, health, and sensory perception.

Unusual Interaction Sparks Mixed Reactions

The video starts with the man gently holding the snake, carefully peeling the dead skin from its body, starting from the mouth. In a moment that has sparked a multitude of reactions on social media, the man even kisses the snake on the head. This surprising act has elicited responses ranging from awe to concern, highlighting the diverse perspectives of social media users.

Understanding Snake Molting: A Crucial Natural Process

As snakes grow, they regularly shed their skin to accommodate their expanding bodies, remove parasites, and regenerate cells. This process is essential for maintaining their flexibility and sensory perception. The man’s assistance in the shedding process, while unusual, reflects an understanding of this crucial part of a snake’s life cycle.

Debate Over Human Interaction with Wild Animals

While many viewers commended the man’s actions, others questioned the wisdom of such close interactions with wild animals. They pointed to potential dangers, suggesting that it might be best to leave wild creatures to their natural processes. This video has sparked a conversation about the appropriateness and safety of handling wild animals in an intimate manner, a debate that continues to rage on social media platforms.

Pets
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

