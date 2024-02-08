Man Accused of Inciting Rape and Impersonation Awaits Trial at Central Criminal Court

In a chilling turn of events, a 38-year-old man from Co Clare, Ireland, stands accused of inciting two males to commit rape and faces nine separate charges. The case, rife with disturbing allegations, was sent to the Central Criminal Court for trial by Judge Alec Gabbett at Ennis District Court.

A Web of Dark Deeds

The accused, whose identity remains protected due to reporting restrictions, is alleged to have incited two males to rape a woman on different dates between November and December 2020. The sinister acts are said to have been orchestrated through communications on the website fetlife.com and Facebook, spanning from April 2020 to December 2020.

In a further twist, the man is also charged with impersonating the same woman on the internet. He allegedly invited unknown persons to her home and two other women's homes, creating a risk of death or serious harm. These charges fall under Section 13 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

Unveiling the Unseen

The accused's transgressions do not end there. He is also alleged to have possessed child sexual abuse images as of January 17th, 2021. This charge, which violates the Child Pornography Trafficking and Pornography Act 1998, adds another layer of complexity to the case.

The comprehensive investigation by the Clare Divisional Protective Services Unit has resulted in a four-volume Book of Evidence being served on the accused. The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has consented to the case being returned for trial, signifying the gravity of the allegations.

Awaiting Justice

Despite the serious nature of the charges, the accused was granted bail under strict conditions. These include residing at a specific address, signing on at a local Garda Station, surrendering his passport, avoiding contact with the alleged victims, and abstaining from social media.

As the case moves to the Central Criminal Court, the man's fate hangs in the balance. The trial, set to unfold in the coming months, will shed light on the alleged crimes and seek justice for the victims involved.

In a world where digital platforms can be misused to perpetrate heinous acts, this case serves as a stark reminder of the dangers that lurk in the shadows of the internet.