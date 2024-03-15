M25 Closure This Weekend: Surrey Villages Brace for Traffic Chaos Amid Major Roadworks

As Britain's busiest motorway undergoes significant upgrades, the M25 faces a complete shutdown between Junction 10 and Junction 11 from 9 pm on Friday to 6 am on Monday. This closure, aimed at dismantling an old bridge and installing a new gantry, marks a historic moment since the motorway's inauguration in 1986. Local residents, businesses, and daily commuters are on high alert, expecting severe disruptions across Surrey's road network.

Anticipated Impact and Community Response

With an average weekend traffic flow of 5,000 vehicles per hour, the diversion is set to reroute through the heart of several Surrey villages, including Byfleet, Sheerwater, Ottershaw, and Woodham. Community members are predicting unprecedented traffic jams, with some businesses preemptively canceling weekend activities. The National Highways' plea for motorists to adhere to the advised diversion routes highlights the potential for greater congestion should drivers attempt alternative shortcuts. This weekend's closure is just the beginning of a series of disruptions planned until September, as part of a £317 million improvement project.

Strategic Planning and Future Closures

The extensive roadwork aims to enhance the M25's capacity, particularly around Junction 10, known for its heavy traffic and safety concerns. Despite the immediate inconvenience, this project promises smoother and safer journeys upon completion in summer 2025. Authorities are urging the public to plan ahead, considering public transportation or alternative routes to mitigate the impact of the closure.

Long-term Benefits Versus Short-term Challenges

While the temporary closure of the M25 poses significant challenges for Surrey's residents and the wider commuting public, the long-term benefits of increased road capacity and safety are clear. As this weekend approaches, the community braces for what many have dubbed 'carnage', yet there remains a sense of resilience and adaptability among the affected. Looking beyond the immediate disruptions, the focus shifts towards the future enhancements that these closures aim to achieve.