Luxury Fashion Under Fire: Climate Activists Vandalize Gucci Christmas Tree in Milan

In Milan, climate activists from the group Last Generation wove a dramatic tableau of dissent, targeting a Gucci-sponsored Christmas tree installation with splatters of orange washable paint. The daring act was a pointed indictment of the luxury fashion industry, with Gucci as its emblem. The protestors castigated the industry for fuelling a business model that deepens the economic wage gap and ravages natural resources.

Protest Against Luxury Multinationals

The Gucci Christmas tree, located in the Vittorio Emanuele Gallery, symbolized for the activists the unchecked accumulation of wealth by a select few at the cost of planetary resources. The tree, a pyramid of glowing gift packages, had been lit by the mayor on December 4th, as part of a traditional installation entrusted to Gucci’s parent company, the French group Kering.

Activists’ Demand for Climate Disaster Fund

Three Last Generation activists scaled the Gucci tree, hurling buckets of paint onto it before law enforcement intervened. Their protest echoed a larger call for a distribution fund to address the damages caused by climate disasters. They denounced the collusion of luxury multinationals and the government in propagating an economic model that allows a tiny fraction of the population to amass obscene wealth while severely exploiting the planet’s resources.

Public Reaction and Social Media Discourse

The incident sparked divided opinions among Milanese social media users about the new decoration.