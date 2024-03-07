Luxembourg on International Women's Day 2024: Progress and Challenges in Gender Equality

As International Women's Day approaches, Luxembourg reflects on its achievements and areas needing improvement in gender equality, according to Aldina Ganeto, president of the National Council of Women of Luxembourg (CNFL). Despite advancements in women's rights, such as equal parental leave and the banishment of virginity certificates, significant gaps in policy action and social challenges remain.

Advancements in Gender Equality

Luxembourg has made notable strides towards gender equality in recent years. Contraceptive costs are fully covered, and abortion rights firmly established, showcasing the Grand Duchy's commitment to reproductive rights. Legislative changes have also ensured gender quotas in politics and succession rights in the Grand Ducal family that favor the eldest child regardless of gender. Additionally, Luxembourg boasts a reduced gender pay gap, with women on average earning a higher hourly salary than men.

Persistent Challenges and the CNFL's Advocacy

Despite these achievements, challenges persist. The CNFL highlights areas such as the gender pension gap, where women's pensions are approximately 40% lower than those of men, and the struggle for single mothers to find affordable housing. The organization also criticizes the lack of action from previous governments on tax reforms and the inclusion of femicide in the country's criminal code. Moreover, the CNFL pushes for extended paternity leave and the protection of abortion rights, drawing inspiration from France's constitutional amendment.

Looking Ahead: The Road to True Equality

The CNFL remains optimistic about the future, emphasizing the importance of continued vigilance in the fight for gender equality. While Luxembourg has taken significant steps forward, the journey towards an exemplary model of gender equality is ongoing. The CNFL's persistent advocacy underscores the necessity of addressing both legislative and societal challenges to ensure that women's rights are not only acknowledged but fully respected and implemented.