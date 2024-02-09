Love is Loud: SMSD Celebrates Learning and Diversity

In the heart of Kansas, February is no longer just about Valentine's Day and Presidents' Day. The Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) has transformed the month into a celebration of learning, love, and positive change. This year, the district's Read Across SMSD program is focusing on 'Love is Loud: How Diane Nash Led the Civil Rights Movement' by Sandra Neil Wallace.

Love is Loud: The Power of Empathy and Action

Diane Nash, a pivotal figure in the civil rights movement, organized sit-ins and marches, challenging segregation with courage and conviction. Her story, now the centerpiece of SMSD's Read Across America initiative, resonates with students, particularly those in the Youth Equity Stewardship (YES) program.

High school seniors from various SMSD schools shared their thoughts on leading with love in their school communities. For some, it means being a good listener; for others, it's about reaching out to new people. These students are not just learning about history; they are embodying its lessons.

The Civil Rights Legacy: A Beacon for Future Generations

The district acknowledges the influence of figures like Diane Nash and others in the civil rights movement. Their stories serve as a reminder of the power of unity and the importance of standing up for what's right.

With support from NEA-Shawnee Mission and the Shawnee Mission Education Foundation, the district provides access to books and resources, fostering a love for reading and learning among students.

SMSD: A Melting Pot of Cultures and Ideas

As the third largest district in Kansas, SMSD serves a diverse student body from 14 cities within northeast Johnson County. The district aims to prepare each student for college, careers, and life success through personalized learning plans.

SMSD's commitment to diversity and inclusion goes beyond the classroom. The district strives to create an environment where every student feels seen, heard, and valued.

Nestled approximately 10 miles from Kansas City, Missouri, the Shawnee Mission School District is more than just a place of learning. It's a community that celebrates differences, champions empathy, and believes in the power of love to drive change.

As February comes to a close, the echoes of 'Love is Loud' will continue to reverberate through the halls of SMSD. The seeds of empathy, understanding, and inclusivity sown this month will grow into a brighter, more compassionate future.