Social Issues

Liverpool Foodbank Partners with Cycling Organization to Deliver Aid and Promote Sustainability

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:47 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 7:40 pm EST
Liverpool Foodbank Partners with Cycling Organization to Deliver Aid and Promote Sustainability

In a heartwarming tale of solidarity and environmental consciousness in the heart of Liverpool, a unique collaboration has unfolded. The alliance between Cycle of Life and New Beginnings; Improving Lives (NBIL) aims to distribute food parcels to the needy, using bicycles as their vehicle of choice. The initiative is not only a response to the pressing needs of vulnerable individuals but also a bold step towards reducing carbon emissions and championing environmental sustainability.

Asylum Seeker Spearheads the Initiative

The initiative is the brainchild of Nabil Cisse, a 21-year-old asylum seeker and volunteer at NBIL. Cisse proposed the use of cargo bikes for deliveries, a solution that not only meets the needs of the organization but also resonates with his passion for sustainable practices. The service operates across Liverpool, without any postcode limitations, and caters heavily to the L4, L5, and L7 areas.

Addressing Vulnerability and Food Insecurity

NBIL, founded by Michelle Roach in 2019, is based in Rocky Lane and offers more than just food assistance. With a surge of demand, the organization provides food parcels to vulnerable individuals who find it challenging to visit walk-in food banks due to various impediments. The team operates year-round, offering additional services such as computer access and valuable debt advice. Despite primarily relying on fundraising for purchasing food and occasionally receiving surplus food from supermarkets, NBIL faces the challenge of managing the short shelf life of donated items. In the face of this challenge, volunteers are encouraged to think creatively about meal possibilities, thereby reducing waste.

Cycle of Life: Advocating Health and Sustainability

On the other side of this collaboration is Cycle of Life, an organization established in 2020 and located in the Kuumba Imani Centre in Toxteth. Cycle of Life offers bike maintenance and repair training, with a larger goal of reducing car usage and promoting health and wellbeing. In the upcoming year, they plan to launch the ‘On the Go’ project, a 12-week business training course for young people using cargo bikes. At the end of the course, participants have the option to lease or purchase the bikes, furthering the organization’s mission.

Both NBIL and Cycle of Life serve as a testament to the significant role that grassroots organizations play in supporting vulnerable communities. Through their combined efforts, they not only address food insecurity but also promote environmental sustainability, setting a promising precedent for future initiatives.

0
Social Issues Transportation
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

