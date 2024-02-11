Lakshmi Manchu Hosts Star-Studded Teach for Change Fashion Show, Raising Funds for Quality Education

Hyderabad, February 11, 2024: Lakshmi Manchu, the renowned actress from Gundello Godari, hosts the ninth edition of Teach for Change's annual fundraiser fashion show today. The event, held in Hyderabad, aims to raise awareness and funds for Teach for Change's initiatives to provide quality education to children across government schools.

Advertisment

A Star-Studded Affair

The glittering affair sees participation from 35 celebrity guests, including Shruti Haasan, Shriya Saran, Harshvardhan Rane, Seerat Kapoor, Faria Abdullah, Avantika Mishra, Lekha Prajapati, Alekya Harika, Rashi Singh, Akshara Gowda, Ashok Galla, Pradeep Machiraju, Viraj Ashwin, Sudheer Babu, Adith, Shiva Kandkuri, Saina Nehwal, and Parupalli Kashyap. These stars unite for a cause, volunteering their time and presence to support Teach for Change's mission.

Fashion and Philanthropy

Advertisment

The fashion show features designs by the esteemed Amit GT for women's wear and Shashank Chelmilla for men's wear. The event promises a delightful blend of style and substance, as celebrities walk the ramp in these creations, symbolizing their commitment to the cause.

A Labor of Love

In an interview with zoOm, Lakshmi Manchu expressed her enthusiasm for hosting the event each year. "It's an honor to be part of such a noble initiative," she shared. "The dedication shown by these celebrities, who freely offer their time and talent, is truly inspiring."

Advertisment

As the sun sets on Hyderabad, the Teach for Change fashion show stands as a beacon of hope and unity. The event encapsulates the spirit of philanthropy, as the world of glamour comes together to support a cause that echoes in every corner of society - the right to quality education.

As the ramp lights dim and the applause fades, the impact of this evening resonates. The funds raised will contribute significantly to Teach for Change's development and programs, bringing the organization one step closer to its goal of transforming education in government schools.

Today, in Hyderabad, the Teach for Change fashion show, hosted by Lakshmi Manchu, concluded on a high note. The event, which saw the participation of 35 celebrities, showcased designs by Amit GT and Shashank Chelmilla, and raised funds and awareness for quality education in government schools. The annual affair, now in its ninth year, continues to inspire and make a difference, reinforcing the power of unity and the importance of education.