Lagos State Launches New WASH Policy on World Water Day 2024, Aims for Universal Clean Water Access

Ahead of this year’s World Water Day, the Lagos State government unveiled a comprehensive Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) policy on Thursday, aimed at significantly enhancing access to clean water and promoting sustainable water management practices. Developed with support from USAID, this initiative reflects the state's commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goal 6: Clean Water and Sanitation, and underscores the importance of water as a pivotal element for peace and cooperation among communities.

Policy Overview and Objectives

During the official launch in Lagos, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab, highlighted the critical role of water in fostering peace and cooperation. The 2024 World Water Day theme, “Water for Peace,” served as a backdrop for the announcement, emphasizing how water can bridge divides and promote dialogue. The WASH Policy outlines a strategic approach to water management, focusing on conservation, pollution prevention, and equitable distribution to ensure that everyone, regardless of background, has access to clean water and sanitation.

Implementation Strategy and Partnerships

The WASH Policy implementation is set to reinforce the government’s dedication to leaving no one behind in the quest for water security. It encompasses improving water infrastructure, enhancing sanitation services, and empowering communities with the ownership of their water resources. The ongoing Lagos Urban WASH programme, backed by USAID, exemplifies the administration's focus on urban water security and sustainability through innovative solutions and partnerships. James Racicot from USAID noted the significant challenges faced by Nigeria, with a large portion of the population lacking access to basic and safe drinking water, making this policy a crucial step towards addressing water scarcity in Lagos.

Broader Implications for Peace and Sustainability

The launch event also featured insights from the Minister of Water Resources and Environment, Prof. Joseph Utsev, who emphasized that water is a fundamental human right essential for sustaining life and nurturing communities. The equitable and sustainable management of water resources is key to addressing social and economic inequalities. By investing in water infrastructure and technology, Lagos State aspires to create conditions conducive to peace and prosperity, demonstrating the interconnectedness of water security with broader societal goals.

This policy launch marks a significant milestone in Lagos State’s efforts to ensure universal access to clean water and sanitation, illustrating a holistic approach to addressing one of the most pressing challenges of our time. As the state moves forward with its implementation, the hope is that this initiative will not only improve the quality of life for its residents but also serve as a model for other regions grappling with similar issues.