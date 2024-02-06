Kerala's Catholic Community Petitions for Improved Living Conditions

In the southwestern state of Kerala, India, a compelling movement is stirring within the Christian community. Fueled by a passionate bid for improved living conditions, nearly half a million Catholics - under the banner of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Congress - have united to petition the state government. The petition, aptly named 'Survival Journey,' revolves around issues that have increasingly plagued the community.

A Cry for Social Security and Agricultural Support

The primary concern of the petitioners is the government's delay in disbursing social security payments to the elderly, who depend on a modest sum of around $20 monthly. This delay, coupled with the lack of adequate financial support for farmers, has significantly strained the community. Farmers, in particular, are grappling with the dual challenge of financial hardships and wild animal attacks.

Ancient Roots, Modern Struggles

The Catholic community in Kerala, which constitutes nearly 20% of the local population, takes pride in its ancient roots. These roots trace back to St. Thomas the Apostle, imbuing the community with a rich historical and spiritual legacy. The Syro-Malabar Church, an integral part of this community, boasts over 4 million members worldwide and is a significant Eastern Catholic Church in communion with Rome.

Response from the Government and Implications for Society

Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has received the petition and shown concern, promising to consider the community's demands. The move comes amid calls for the Church to exert its influence in shaping society's moral character and a broader acknowledgment of Christian values. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Christmas message to Christian leaders, which emphasized these values, resonates with this sentiment.

While not the primary focus, there's also a brewing controversy regarding a bishop's potential decision to remove mosaics by Father Marko Rupnik from a shrine. This decision, while seemingly unrelated, reflects the broader tensions and challenges within the Catholic community.