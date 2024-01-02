en English
Social Issues

Katie Price Criticized for Underage Daughter’s YouTube Post

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
Katie Price, the British media personality, has again stirred controversy over her parenting choices, as her nine-year-old daughter, Bunny Hayler, posted a video on YouTube, flouting the age restriction of 13 years set by the platform. The video showed Bunny allegedly ‘almost dying’ during a New Year’s sleepover at Kerry Katona’s mansion, which has led to heated debates and criticisms directed at Katie.

Underage Content Creation and Parental Supervision

Bunny’s video depicted her falling while swinging on a gymnastics bar. Despite the dramatic portrayal, she was unharmed and laughed off the incident. However, the fact that Bunny, who is underage as per YouTube’s guidelines, could upload several videos has raised eyebrows. This incident has reignited concerns from Katie’s ex-husband, Kieran Hayler, who had previously expressed concerns about Bunny’s use of social media platforms.

Previous Social Media Controversies

This is not the first instance where Katie faced backlash for her lenient stance on her children’s engagement with social media. Earlier, Bunny was banned from TikTok for being under the appropriate age limit. Representatives of Kieran Hayler have reiterated the importance of child safety and appropriate parental supervision on social media, given the potential risks and the ease with which children can access and misuse these platforms.

Separate Controversy: Dig at Katie

In a separate controversy, Carl Woods, another of Katie’s exes, posted a cryptic message on Instagram following their split. The message seemingly took a dig at Katie by sharing an image of a car crash with a caption blaming the tree. The post is seen as an insinuation towards Katie’s alleged blame-shifting behavior.

0
Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

