Jonathan Goodwin Highlights Toxic Masculinity, Shares Taylor Swift's Commentary

Jonathan Goodwin, a former stuntman and fiancé of actress Amanda Abbington, recently took to his social media platform to spotlight the issue of toxic masculinity. Goodwin shared a video of Taylor Swift from her Disney+ documentary 'Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions,' wherein Swift discusses gaslighting and the societal expectation for women to tolerate male behavior. Shared with Goodwin's 61,000 Instagram followers, the post was simply captioned 'This.'
Swift's Commentary on Societal Expectations
The video clip features Swift discussing the historical burden placed on women to endure male behavior silently, a concept known as gaslighting. This sharing act by Goodwin underscores his stance on toxic masculinity and resonates with Swift's commentary on the hardships women face due to societal norms.
Amanda Abbington's Strictly Come Dancing Journey
This move by Goodwin follows Amanda Abbington's exit from the reality TV show 'Strictly Come Dancing' last year due to health concerns. Her departure ignited speculations about discord between her and dance partner Giovanni Pernice over differing work styles. During Abbington's stint on the show, Goodwin had consistently shown his support.
Highlighting the Issue of Toxic Masculinity
By reposting Swift's video, Goodwin has effectively used his platform to spotlight the issue of toxic male behavior. This step aligns him with Swift's sentiments regarding the struggles faced by women in society, giving a strong message about unacceptable male behavior and the need for societal change.
