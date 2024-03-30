Jerudong Park Country Club Hosts Iftar for 47 Orphans, Emphasizing Corporate Social Responsibility

In a heartwarming gesture of community support and corporate social responsibility, Jerudong Park Country Club Sdn Bhd (JPCC) recently hosted an iftar event for 47 orphans from Kampong Jerudong 'A' and 'B'. The event, aimed at bringing joy and support to the children during the holy month of Ramadhan, was held at the VIP holding room of the Jerudong Park Amphitheatre. This initiative not only provided the orphans with a memorable evening but also included donations and an educational religious talk, emphasizing the importance of giving back to the community.

Generosity and Guidance

The iftar gathering was more than just a meal; it was an evening filled with generosity, education, and spiritual enlightenment. Donations were generously provided by JPCC and Nazmi Textile Mall, ensuring that the children received not only a fulfilling meal but also gifts that would aid them beyond the event. A highlight of the evening was the religious talk titled 'Kebaikan Lailatul Qadar,' delivered by Islamic Da'wah Centre's religious officer Ahmad Muzhafar bin Haji Mursidi. This talk provided the children with valuable lessons on the significance of the night of decree, a pivotal aspect of Ramadhan.

Notable Contributions

Key figures in this compassionate initiative included JPCC general manager Hajah Siti Norzalena binti Pehin Orang Kaya Lela Raja Dato Seri Laila Jasa Haji Awang Abdul Rahman and Nazmi Textile Management Executive Mohamed Nazmi Rizhwan bin Nazeer along with his spouse, Nur'Izzah Haziqah binti Haji Jomari. Their involvement and contributions underscored the spirit of community support and the impact of collaborative efforts between corporate entities and charitable causes. The presentation of donations to the orphans symbolized a direct and meaningful engagement with the community, showcasing the potential for positive change through corporate social responsibility.

A Model for Corporate Responsibility

This event serves as a shining example of how corporations can play a significant role in supporting their communities, especially during times of religious and cultural significance like Ramadhan. By hosting this iftar for orphans, JPCC not only provided immediate aid and comfort but also sent a powerful message about the importance of compassion, empathy, and community engagement. Such initiatives are essential in building stronger, more supportive communities where every member, regardless of their circumstances, feels valued and supported.

As we reflect on the success of this event, it becomes clear that corporate social responsibility extends beyond mere financial contributions. It encompasses a deeper understanding of community needs and a commitment to making a tangible difference. The iftar hosted by Jerudong Park Country Club for the orphans of Kampong Jerudong 'A' and 'B' is a testament to the power of collective effort and the enduring impact of kindness and generosity. It is a reminder that in the spirit of Ramadhan, and indeed throughout the year, giving back to those in need enriches not only the lives of recipients but also those of the givers.