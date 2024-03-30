JCI Chattogram commits to year-long care for 40 orphaned children

JCI Chattogram unveiled Project: Amader Chotomoni, a groundbreaking initiative designed to support 40 orphans and special needs children aged 1 to 5 years from Chotomoni Nibash in Roufabad, under the Department of Social Welfare, Chattogram. This program aims to provide a comprehensive care system, addressing the unique challenges and needs of these vulnerable children.

Initiative Overview

'Project: Amader Chotomoni' represents a significant commitment by JCI Chattogram to enhance the lives of marginalized children. The organization pledges to supply essentials including diapers, medicines, hygiene products, and educational materials. Additionally, two caregivers will be dedicated to ensuring the children's daily needs are met, fostering a nurturing environment for their development and well-being. An art competition was recently hosted by JCI Chattogram, focusing on the mental and psychological health of these children, emphasizing the project's holistic approach to care.

Community Support and Acknowledgments

The initiative has garnered support and acknowledgment from various community leaders. During the project's inauguration, Chattogram District Commissioner, Mr. Abul Bashar Md Fakhruzzaman, expressed his gratitude towards JCI Chattogram for their efforts. He highlighted the importance of collective action in securing a brighter future for these children. JCI Chattogram President, Md Ismail (Munna), called for wider community support, urging individuals and organizations to contribute to this cause to ensure every child receives the necessary care and opportunities for growth.

Notable Contributions and Future Prospects

The project has seen significant contributions from key figures within JCI Chattogram, including EVP Ishtiaque Alam Chowdhury, Director Sadaf Rahman, and VP Shahab Uddin Chowdhury, who have been instrumental in spearheading this initiative. The inauguration was attended by notable community leaders, underscoring the community's commitment to supporting vulnerable children. With 'Project: Amader Chotomoni,' JCI Chattogram sets a precedent for social responsibility, aiming to inspire further actions towards the welfare of children in need across the community.

This initiative not only aims to provide immediate support to these children but also to foster a sense of belonging and hope. Through 'Project: Amader Chotomoni,' JCI Chattogram is creating a platform for these children to thrive, overcoming obstacles and moving towards a promising future. The project's success could serve as a model for similar initiatives, highlighting the power of community involvement in addressing social challenges.