en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Social Issues

Internet Revolution on The Horizon: How Users are Steering the Ship

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:57 am EST
Internet Revolution on The Horizon: How Users are Steering the Ship

The internet is on the brink of an unprecedented transformation, echoing the seismic shift witnessed in the year 2000. Rapid technological changes, rising dissatisfaction with the primary search engine, growing concerns over privacy and online surveillance, and the proliferation of messaging platforms are all contributing to this impending revolution. As we sail into these turbulent waters, Elon Musk’s proposed ‘everything app’ named X emerges as a beacon of his visionary aspirations.

Resurgence of the ‘Human Web’

One of the most significant trends shaping the current digital landscape is the resurgence of the ‘human web.’ This shift champions the role of individuals and smaller entities in regaining influence over the internet’s trajectory, potentially challenging the dominance of major internet corporations. The emergence of new social networks like Mastodon and Bluesky, which offer unique experiences and governance models, epitomizes this trend. Their rise contrasts starkly with the decline of Twitter, reflecting a shift in user preferences for more diverse and creative digital platforms.

Regulatory Changes and Their Impact

A series of regulatory changes in the European Union and a landmark court ruling in the United States could further catalyze this internet revolution. These decisions may compel tech giants to open up their platforms, potentially leading to a broader array of consumer choices and spurring product innovation. Such shifts could pave the way for a return to the internet’s halcyon days of the 1990s, marked by diversity, creativity, and a greater role for individual creators and communities.

Driving Forces of the Internet Revolution

Interestingly, the driving force behind this impending change appears to be the internet’s users themselves, rather than tech tycoons. This shift suggests that the coming years will witness a democratization of the internet, handing control back to the users. The digital landscape of the future may look radically different from today, potentially upending established power dynamics and ushering in a new era of internet culture and innovation.

0
Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

BJP Leader CT Ravi Defends PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', Emphasizes its Non-Political Nature

By Dil Bar Irshad

Daylight Robbery Attempt for Canada Goose Jacket at Elmstead Woods Station

By Ayesha Mumtaz

2023: A Year in Review - Heroes and Villains of the Entertainment Realm

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating the Minefield of Diet Fads on Social Media

By Wojciech Zylm

Senator John Fetterman Discusses Social Media's Role in His Mental Hea ...
@Health · 47 mins
Senator John Fetterman Discusses Social Media's Role in His Mental Hea ...
heart comment 0
The Year of Unconventional CEOs: Elon Musk and Others Making Headlines

By BNN Correspondents

The Year of Unconventional CEOs: Elon Musk and Others Making Headlines
Stacey Solomon Faces Criticism for Alleged Cultural Insensitivity on Social Media

By BNN Correspondents

Stacey Solomon Faces Criticism for Alleged Cultural Insensitivity on Social Media
India’s Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023

By Rafia Tasleem

India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
From Convict to Social Media Star: Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Rapid Rise to Fame

By BNN Correspondents

From Convict to Social Media Star: Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Rapid Rise to Fame
Latest Headlines
World News
Joe Lieberman Advocates for Third-Choice Presidential Candidate Amid Dissatisfaction with Biden-Trump Rematch
3 mins
Joe Lieberman Advocates for Third-Choice Presidential Candidate Amid Dissatisfaction with Biden-Trump Rematch
Embracing Tranquility: Expert Tips for Stress Management and Mental Well-being in 2024
4 mins
Embracing Tranquility: Expert Tips for Stress Management and Mental Well-being in 2024
President Bola Tinubu to Address Nigeria on New Year's Day
4 mins
President Bola Tinubu to Address Nigeria on New Year's Day
United Cup Unfolds: Triumphs, Defeats, and Insights from the Tennis World
4 mins
United Cup Unfolds: Triumphs, Defeats, and Insights from the Tennis World
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
5 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Ram Temple Inauguration: A National Event Transcending Political Lines
5 mins
Ram Temple Inauguration: A National Event Transcending Political Lines
BJP Leader CT Ravi Defends PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', Emphasizes its Non-Political Nature
5 mins
BJP Leader CT Ravi Defends PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', Emphasizes its Non-Political Nature
Sports Betting in the US: Expansion, Challenges, and the Road Ahead
5 mins
Sports Betting in the US: Expansion, Challenges, and the Road Ahead
Mark Zuckerberg and the Rise of the 'Tech Billionaire Body'
7 mins
Mark Zuckerberg and the Rise of the 'Tech Billionaire Body'
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
5 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
53 mins
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
1 hour
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
5 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app