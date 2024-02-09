Institut Pasteur Appoints First Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

In a groundbreaking move, the Institut Pasteur appointed Mariana Mesel-Lemoine as its first Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion on February 7, 2024. This marks a significant milestone for the French research institute, being the first to establish such a position at a senior, strategic level.

Mesel-Lemoine's mission is to propose policy and strategy priorities related to diversity, equity, and inclusion for the 'Pasteur 2030' Strategic Plan. She will oversee their implementation and support the required organizational changes. As the first French research organization to create this role, the Institut Pasteur sets a new standard for inclusivity in the scientific community.

Mesel-Lemoine brings a wealth of experience to her new post. With a strong background in science, she has been eager to support her fellow scientists in their professional development. Her dedication has led to initiatives addressing challenges in French research, such as the declining interest in science and the loss of female talent.

A Proven Track Record

Among Mesel-Lemoine's major achievements are the European HR Excellence in Research Award in 2021 and the publication of a Gender Equality Plan in 2022. These accomplishments demonstrate her commitment to fostering an inclusive environment where all scientists can thrive.

In 2014, Mesel-Lemoine established the Career Development Service for Scientists (CARE) at the Institut Pasteur. Over the past decade, CARE has supported nearly 2,000 scientists, offering guidance and resources to help them achieve their full potential.

A Collaborative Approach

Mesel-Lemoine will work closely with various departments and Employee Resource Groups at the Institut Pasteur to ensure that principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion are integrated into all aspects of the organization.

"I am honored to take on this role," said Mesel-Lemoine. "I believe that by fostering a culture of inclusivity, we can unlock the full potential of our researchers and make significant strides in scientific discovery."

As Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Mesel-Lemoine will report directly to the president of the Institut Pasteur. Her appointment underscores the organization's commitment to creating a more inclusive and equitable scientific community.