India's Economic Growth Hindered by Underutilized Internal Migration and City Safety-Net Gaps

Every year, as festivals like Holi beckon, thousands from India's bustling cities migrate back to their native villages, underscoring a deep-rooted challenge to the country's economic aspirations. In a vivid illustration of this annual migration, Delhi's railway stations become epicenters of a massive, yet momentary, exodus to states like Bihar, revealing not just cultural ties but also the stark economic disparities driving internal migration. Despite the pivotal role of internal migrants in urban economies, contributing significantly through various sectors, their potential to enhance India's wealth remains largely untapped due to systemic obstacles.

Advertisment

Challenges Hindering Potential

India's urban centers, known for their economic vibrancy, attract millions in search of better opportunities. Yet, the reality on the ground for many is a precarious existence, marred by expensive housing and unstable jobs. Cultural and linguistic differences, along with rising nativist sentiments, further complicate their adaptation and acceptance in new cities. Additionally, the lack of a robust safety-net for migrants who lose access to vital welfare benefits upon crossing state lines exacerbates their vulnerability, discouraging many from making permanent moves.

Impact of Circular Migration

Advertisment

The phenomenon of 'circular migration' sees a significant number of Indians moving temporarily for work, only to return to their rural homes, thus preventing the establishment of generational wealth in urban areas. This pattern not only stresses the rural economies but also slows down the urbanization process, crucial for sustained economic development. Experts like Chinmay Tumbe of the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad highlight the necessity for lasting urban settlement to create enduring wealth and economic growth.

Pathways to Improvement

In response to the challenges faced by migrants, particularly visible during the pandemic-induced lockdown, the Indian government has initiated measures to enhance the portability of welfare schemes. Efforts are underway in states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to provide safe accommodations, aiming to attract more female workers and emulate the manufacturing success seen in countries like China. Furthermore, the proposal for an inter-state migration council by experts underscores the urgent need for coordinated efforts to ensure migrants' rights and facilitate their integration into urban economies.

As India marches towards its centenary of independence, realizing the dream of becoming a developed nation hinges significantly on its ability to harness the economic potential of internal migration. By addressing the systemic barriers that migrants face and fostering an environment that supports their long-term settlement in cities, India can unlock a reservoir of economic growth and social progress.