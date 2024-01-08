Indiana Domestic Violence Shelter Sees Winter Surge in Calls

Sheltering Wings, a leading domestic violence shelter in Indiana, reports a significant rise in emergency line calls during the winter months. The surge is attributed to the confinement of individuals with their abusers due to the cold weather. The shelter, located in Hendricks County, is now seeking more volunteers and donations to cope with this increased demand.

Call for Volunteers and Donations

Jenna Harris, Sheltering Wings’ Communications and Annual Giving Officer, highlights the diverse volunteer opportunities available. These include tasks that range from answering phone calls to sorting out donations. The shelter serves around 250 people annually but struggles to accommodate everyone who needs help due to limited space. However, they ensure that no one is turned away without support. They are appealing for community contributions, including monetary gifts and essential items such as cleaning products, hygiene supplies, and children’s necessities.

Consistent Need for Shelter Services

Paige Vanzo, the Development Director at Sheltering Wings, notes that while the winter season sees a spike in calls, the need for shelter services is consistent throughout the year. The shelter uses a danger assessment tool to prioritize help for those in the most critical situations. Despite the challenges, the organization remains committed to its mission of providing aid to victims of domestic violence.

A Comprehensive Approach to Addressing Domestic Violence

Sheltering Wings provides more than just a safe space for victims. They offer housing, life skills education, and children’s programming with therapy. Working closely with community partners, the organization assists survivors in finding permanent housing. They also conduct prevention and education programs to combat domestic violence. The shelter is urging individuals to apply for full-time positions or volunteer roles and emphasizes the importance of donations. They assure that every amount contributed goes directly towards providing shelter and vital services to those in crisis.