Social Issues

Indiana Domestic Violence Shelter Sees Winter Surge in Calls

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:53 pm EST
Indiana Domestic Violence Shelter Sees Winter Surge in Calls

Sheltering Wings, a leading domestic violence shelter in Indiana, reports a significant rise in emergency line calls during the winter months. The surge is attributed to the confinement of individuals with their abusers due to the cold weather. The shelter, located in Hendricks County, is now seeking more volunteers and donations to cope with this increased demand.

Call for Volunteers and Donations

Jenna Harris, Sheltering Wings’ Communications and Annual Giving Officer, highlights the diverse volunteer opportunities available. These include tasks that range from answering phone calls to sorting out donations. The shelter serves around 250 people annually but struggles to accommodate everyone who needs help due to limited space. However, they ensure that no one is turned away without support. They are appealing for community contributions, including monetary gifts and essential items such as cleaning products, hygiene supplies, and children’s necessities.

Consistent Need for Shelter Services

Paige Vanzo, the Development Director at Sheltering Wings, notes that while the winter season sees a spike in calls, the need for shelter services is consistent throughout the year. The shelter uses a danger assessment tool to prioritize help for those in the most critical situations. Despite the challenges, the organization remains committed to its mission of providing aid to victims of domestic violence.

A Comprehensive Approach to Addressing Domestic Violence

Sheltering Wings provides more than just a safe space for victims. They offer housing, life skills education, and children’s programming with therapy. Working closely with community partners, the organization assists survivors in finding permanent housing. They also conduct prevention and education programs to combat domestic violence. The shelter is urging individuals to apply for full-time positions or volunteer roles and emphasizes the importance of donations. They assure that every amount contributed goes directly towards providing shelter and vital services to those in crisis.

Social Issues
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

