Illycaffè: Elevating Coffee and Empowering Farmers through Sustainable Practices

Francesco Illy's vision in the 1990s was to elevate coffee beans from mere commodities to prized possessions, a dream his son and grandson brought to life with a unique approach. Today, illycaffè S.p.A. stands as a testament to their relentless pursuit of quality, ethical trade, and sustainable growth.

Setting New Standards

The journey began with an overhaul of the quality management system, ensuring every bean met the company's exacting standards. This was followed by a shift towards direct trade with growers, ensuring farmers received a fair share of the profits while incentivizing them to cultivate more flavorful beans.

In 2024, illycaffè unveiled another groundbreaking initiative: the world's first Regenerative Organic Certified Coffee. This certification goes beyond organic practices, promoting holistic agriculture that includes pasture-based animal husbandry, fair labor practices, and regenerative soil management.

Empowering Farmers, Enriching Lives

The new production model has had a profound impact on the lives of coffee growers. By paying an average of 30% more than market price, illycaffè has enabled farmers to reinvest in their farms and communities, contributing to a sustainable cycle of growth.

One such example is Fatima Ismael, General Manager of the SOPPEXCCA cooperative in Nicaragua. Under her leadership, the cooperative has become a beacon of gender equity, community development, and environmental sustainability in the coffee industry.

A Legacy of Responsibility

Over the past two decades, illycaffè has achieved a compound annual growth rate of 10%, with annual revenue now exceeding €500 million and earnings of €60 million. But the company's success is not measured solely in financial terms.

Recognized as one of the world's most socially responsible companies, illycaffè continues to build upon Francesco Illy's vision, creating an institution respected not just for its products, but also for its contributions to society.

As the world embraces the first Regenerative Organic Certified Coffee, it becomes clear that illycaffè's commitment to quality, ethical trade, and sustainable growth is more than a business strategy; it's a legacy that continues to shape the future of coffee production.

In the end, the story of illycaffè is not just about coffee. It's about the power of vision, the importance of ethical business practices, and the profound impact a company can have on the lives of people and the health of our planet.