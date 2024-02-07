Ibadan Explosion Report Unveils Cause, Recovery Efforts, Prosecutions Initiated

On January 16, a devastating explosion rocked Adeyi Avenue in Bodija, Ibadan, claiming five lives. The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, received the official report of the incident, shedding light on the persons of interest and the cause of the explosion. The state's Special Adviser on Security, Fatai Owoseni, presented the findings, pointing to a 'Water Gel Type Based Explosive' triggered by an electric spark as the cause, a fact corroborated by CCTV footage from an affected house.

Three individuals have been marked as persons of interest in the explosion's aftermath. They are slated for prosecution, based on the irrefutable evidence gathered during the investigation. The government's swift response underlines its commitment to justice and safety, ensuring those accountable for the calamity face the full weight of the law.

Addressing Aftermath: Safety Measures and Support for Affected Persons

Following the explosion, the state government took concerted efforts to secure the area, warding off potential secondary crimes. An emergency situation center was established, registering a total of 335 affected individuals. The center's data collection included the impact on local infrastructure, with 282 houses reported damaged, of which only four were deemed beyond repair and slated for demolition.

Medical disorders that arose as a result of the explosion, including respiratory illnesses and potential Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, are being duly managed. A total of 80 victims received treatment in hospitals, with five still admitted, but most are expected to be discharged soon. In a reassuring update, tests for radioactivity at the site have cleared it of any lingering concerns, following an assessment by the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Agency.

The presentation of the official report and the subsequent actions taken by the government underscore its dedication to addressing the aftermath of the explosion. With the identification of those responsible and the ongoing recovery efforts, the government showcases its steadfast commitment to the safety and well-being of its citizens.