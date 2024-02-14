Honoring the Lost, Fighting for Justice: Indigenous Women's Memorial March

February 14, 2024: A day synonymous with love and affection. Yet, for many, it's a day of remembrance and resilience. Today marks the 33rd anniversary of the Women's Memorial March, a poignant tribute to missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit, and gender-diverse people.

The Unspoken Tragedy

Indigenous women and girls are four times more likely to be victims of violence. This alarming statistic, coupled with the fact that these cases often go unsolved, has sparked a movement to demand justice and bring an end to this crisis.

From 2016 to 2019, the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls was conducted. The commissioners made 231 Calls for Justice aimed at addressing the systemic causes behind this tragedy.

United in Grief, Strengthened by Hope

Ryleigh Todd-Moore, Ashlyn Anderson-Williams, and Lacy Bird are just three of the many young activists participating in this year's march. Each carries a personal story of loss and determination.

"I march for my aunt," shares Ryleigh, her voice trembling with emotion. "She went missing five years ago, and we're still searching for answers."

Ashlyn adds, "We need to raise awareness about this issue. It's not just an Indigenous problem; it's a Canadian problem."

Lacy emphasizes the importance of taking action. "We can't just talk about it. We need to do something to stop this from happening to more of our sisters."

Steps Towards Progress

In response to the growing concerns, the federal government recently met with Indigenous partners and provincial/territorial counterparts to accelerate progress towards ending the crisis.

One significant development is the creation of a Red Dress Alert notification system. This system aims to help locate missing individuals quickly, reducing the chances of them becoming another statistic.

February 14 is not just about remembering those who have been lost. It's about showing love and support to the families affected by this crisis. It's about standing together in solidarity and working towards a future where Indigenous women and girls can live without fear.

As we commemorate the 33rd anniversary of the Women's Memorial March, let us remember that every step taken towards justice is a testament to the strength and resilience of Indigenous communities. And as long as there are missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, the march will continue.

This is not just a story of tragedy; it's a story of hope, resilience, and a fierce determination to bring about change.