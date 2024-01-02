Hogmanay Meat Protest at Inverness Tesco: A Silent Stirring for Veganuary

As the chimes of Hogmanay rang out, a group of twenty activists staged a silent sit-in at Tesco Extra in Inverness Shopping Park, advocating against meat consumption. Their mouths sealed with tape, the protestors occupied the meat products aisle with a solemnity that turned heads and sparked conversations. Poignant posters depicting animals and a sea of flowers in their hands echoed the silent cries of the creatures they represented.

Protest in Aisle Three

The sit-in, which lasted for approximately 45 minutes, ended only when the police arrived and requested the group to leave. The protestors, led by Anne Robertson of Edinburgh, a seasoned activist following her transformative experience at Vegan Camp Out, complied without resistance. Their intention was clear: to remain in the aisle until asked to depart, creating a blockade that forced customers to confront their consumption choices.

A Silent Message

As customers found themselves unable to access the meat products, the protest served as a moment of reflection on their purchasing habits. The posters carried by each protestor bore a simple, yet profound message: ‘Think about me at midnight’. This was a poignant reference to the dawn of the new year of 2024, urging customers to consider the impact of their dietary choices as they transitioned into a new year.

Success Measured in Views

The protest, deemed a success by its participants, gained significant traction online. Over 30,000 views on social media platforms gave rise to a spectrum of reactions, ranging from fierce criticism to resounding applause. Yet, amongst the cacophony, commitments from a handful of individuals to adopt a vegan lifestyle emerged. Robertson, in an interview following the protest, highlighted the importance of such demonstrations, pointing out that Veganuary presents an ideal opportunity for people to try a compassionate, cruelty-free way of living. She suggested that vegetarianism, while a step in the right direction, is simply not enough for those committed to ending animal suffering.