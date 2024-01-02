en English
Social Issues

Hogmanay Meat Protest at Inverness Tesco: A Silent Stirring for Veganuary

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:03 pm EST
Hogmanay Meat Protest at Inverness Tesco: A Silent Stirring for Veganuary

As the chimes of Hogmanay rang out, a group of twenty activists staged a silent sit-in at Tesco Extra in Inverness Shopping Park, advocating against meat consumption. Their mouths sealed with tape, the protestors occupied the meat products aisle with a solemnity that turned heads and sparked conversations. Poignant posters depicting animals and a sea of flowers in their hands echoed the silent cries of the creatures they represented.

Protest in Aisle Three

The sit-in, which lasted for approximately 45 minutes, ended only when the police arrived and requested the group to leave. The protestors, led by Anne Robertson of Edinburgh, a seasoned activist following her transformative experience at Vegan Camp Out, complied without resistance. Their intention was clear: to remain in the aisle until asked to depart, creating a blockade that forced customers to confront their consumption choices.

A Silent Message

As customers found themselves unable to access the meat products, the protest served as a moment of reflection on their purchasing habits. The posters carried by each protestor bore a simple, yet profound message: ‘Think about me at midnight’. This was a poignant reference to the dawn of the new year of 2024, urging customers to consider the impact of their dietary choices as they transitioned into a new year.

Success Measured in Views

The protest, deemed a success by its participants, gained significant traction online. Over 30,000 views on social media platforms gave rise to a spectrum of reactions, ranging from fierce criticism to resounding applause. Yet, amongst the cacophony, commitments from a handful of individuals to adopt a vegan lifestyle emerged. Robertson, in an interview following the protest, highlighted the importance of such demonstrations, pointing out that Veganuary presents an ideal opportunity for people to try a compassionate, cruelty-free way of living. She suggested that vegetarianism, while a step in the right direction, is simply not enough for those committed to ending animal suffering.

Social Issues
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

