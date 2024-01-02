Hogmanay Meat Protest at Inverness Tesco: A Silent Stirring for Veganuary
As the chimes of Hogmanay rang out, a group of twenty activists staged a silent sit-in at Tesco Extra in Inverness Shopping Park, advocating against meat consumption. Their mouths sealed with tape, the protestors occupied the meat products aisle with a solemnity that turned heads and sparked conversations. Poignant posters depicting animals and a sea of flowers in their hands echoed the silent cries of the creatures they represented.
Protest in Aisle Three
The sit-in, which lasted for approximately 45 minutes, ended only when the police arrived and requested the group to leave. The protestors, led by Anne Robertson of Edinburgh, a seasoned activist following her transformative experience at Vegan Camp Out, complied without resistance. Their intention was clear: to remain in the aisle until asked to depart, creating a blockade that forced customers to confront their consumption choices.
A Silent Message
As customers found themselves unable to access the meat products, the protest served as a moment of reflection on their purchasing habits. The posters carried by each protestor bore a simple, yet profound message: ‘Think about me at midnight’. This was a poignant reference to the dawn of the new year of 2024, urging customers to consider the impact of their dietary choices as they transitioned into a new year.
Success Measured in Views
The protest, deemed a success by its participants, gained significant traction online. Over 30,000 views on social media platforms gave rise to a spectrum of reactions, ranging from fierce criticism to resounding applause. Yet, amongst the cacophony, commitments from a handful of individuals to adopt a vegan lifestyle emerged. Robertson, in an interview following the protest, highlighted the importance of such demonstrations, pointing out that Veganuary presents an ideal opportunity for people to try a compassionate, cruelty-free way of living. She suggested that vegetarianism, while a step in the right direction, is simply not enough for those committed to ending animal suffering.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments