Social Issues

HMP Barlinnie Inmates to Create Film, Radio Content with Lottery Grant

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:59 am EST
HMP Barlinnie Inmates to Create Film, Radio Content with Lottery Grant

Scotland’s largest prison, HMP Barlinnie, is set to become a hotbed of creativity, thanks to a generous £5,000 grant from the National Lottery’s community fund. The grant, awarded to the Creative Change Collective—a charity committed to addressing societal challenges through the transformative power of art—will fund equipment for inmates to produce film and radio content.

Art and Rehabilitation

The project, supported by a £5,383 grant, aims to instill new skills, enhance confidence, and foster positive life choices among prisoners, thereby reducing the likelihood of reoffending. The initiative is a testament to the role of creativity in rehabilitation and the power of art to inspire positive change.

Barbed Wireless Radio Station: A Voice for the Inmates

Launched within Barlinnie in 2020, the Barbed Wireless radio station serves as a platform for prisoners to stay informed on various topics. The station is part of the charity’s efforts to assist rehabilitation, providing a creative outlet and communication channel for the inmates.

A Commitment to Personal Development

Mark MacNicol, the project director, emphasized the importance of creative programs in supporting prisoners’ personal development and preparation for life after release. The Scottish Prison Service has lauded the initiative, noting the benefits of drama in bolstering inmates’ confidence and communication skills.

With previous undertakings involving Scottish writer Chris Dolan in producing a radio play with prisoners, Creative Change Collective also runs a drama therapy program called Anonymous Drama. This program extends to community sentences and residential rehabilitation for substance recovery, further cementing the charity’s commitment to using art as a tool for change.

Social Issues
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

