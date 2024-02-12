A Tale of Love and Unity: He Gets Us Campaign Stirs Super Bowl 58

On February 12, 2024, Super Bowl 58 took an unexpected turn as the He Gets Us campaign aired new commercials, continuing their message of love and unity inspired by Jesus. The ads, titled 'Foot Washing' and 'Know Your Neighbor,' focused on acts of kindness and love towards others, emphasizing Jesus' teachings of treating everyone as a neighbor and promoting conversations that invite inclusivity.

A Campaign Born Out of Love

The campaign, which started in 2022 by Servant Foundation and is now managed by the nonprofit Come Near, aims to reach spiritually open but skeptical individuals. With a cost of over $100 million, the Super Bowl commercial has sparked conversations about Jesus and his message of love and unity.

Before the big game, the campaign organized a day of service where NFL players distributed groceries and led kids in football drills, showcasing their dedication to community outreach.

A Divisive Debate

The He Gets Us Super Bowl commercial has been a topic of debate, with critics from both the left and right weighing in on its messaging.

"The commercial lacks a message of repentance," argue some on the right, while others on the left express concerns about the organization's alleged ties to anti-LGBTQ and anti-abortion groups.

However, the campaign maintains its focus on sharing Jesus' teachings in new, thought-provoking ways, promoting the authentic love that Jesus showed to all.

A Call for Biblical Literacy

The ongoing debate surrounding the He Gets Us campaign highlights the need for biblical literacy. By understanding the true message of salvation, individuals can avoid deception and engage in meaningful conversations about Jesus' teachings.

The campaign, led by Lerma agency, hopes to challenge societal norms and inspire viewers to consider the story of Jesus through its emotional storytelling and focus on love and unity.

As the He Gets Us campaign continues to make waves, one thing is clear: the message of love and unity resonates with many, sparking important conversations about Jesus and his teachings.