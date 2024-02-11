Global Outrage Over Mandatory Virginity Tests in Turkmenistan Schools

In a shocking revelation that has sparked global outrage, female high school students in Turkmenistan's Balkan province are being subjected to mandatory virginity tests by local authorities. The objective? To assess their 'morality' and curb the rise in teenage pregnancies.

A Chilling Campaign

The campaign, believed to be linked to a recent surge in teenage pregnancies, is being carried out without the consent of the students or their parents. Those who 'fail' the test are reported to the police and security services, a chilling reminder of the extensive control the government exerts over its citizens' lives.

The Unseen Scars

"It's like being stripped of your dignity," shares Anastasia, a pseudonym for a student who underwent the test. "They tell us it's for our own good, but how can humiliation ever be good?"

The psychological scars run deep. Many girls, terrified of the consequences, are opting to drop out of school. Others live in constant fear, their adolescence robbed by the looming threat of these invasive examinations.

A Global Outcry

The international community has condemned these practices. Human rights organizations worldwide are calling for an immediate end to the virginity tests, labeling them as degrading and discriminatory.