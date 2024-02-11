Glaiza de Castro: Actor and Producer in the Horror-Thriller 'Slay Zone'

Glaiza de Castro's Dual Role in 'Slay Zone': Actress and Producer

Glaiza de Castro is pushing the boundaries of her talent in the upcoming horror-thriller 'Slay Zone.' Directed by Louie Ignacio, the film sees her not only taking on the role of Veronica Ledesma or V, a vlogger and social media influencer, but also stepping into the shoes of a producer. This unique dual role allows Glaiza to explore both the artistic and logistical aspects of filmmaking, adding depth to her already impressive career.

Breathing Life into Veronica Ledesma

As an actress, Glaiza delves deep into the psyche of her character, Veronica Ledesma. A vlogger and social media influencer, V appears confident and in control. However, Glaiza reveals that V has her share of insecurities, making her a complex and relatable character. "She's not just a pretty face," Glaiza shares. "There's a lot of depth to her, and that's what makes playing her so interesting."

Part of what makes V's character compelling is the creative input Glaiza had as a producer. Collaborating with Louie Ignacio, Glaiza helped shape V's story arc and develop her motivations. This partnership allowed Glaiza to bring a unique perspective to the character, ensuring that V is not just a stereotypical horror film victim but a fully realized person with her own strengths and vulnerabilities.

Glaiza's Producer Journey: Challenges and Triumphs

As a producer, Glaiza faced a new set of challenges. "It's a completely different world," she admits. "There's a lot more responsibility, and you have to think about the bigger picture." One of Glaiza's primary goals as a producer was to ensure that 'Slay Zone' resonated with audiences. To achieve this, she worked closely with the film's writers and director to create a story that explores relevant themes.

Set in the rural area of Pulang Araw, 'Slay Zone' revolves around a series of killings that turn the place into a 'slay zone.' The film aims to explore the concept of safety and the potential existence of serial killers in the Philippines. "It's a topic that's not often discussed in our films," Glaiza explains. "We wanted to create something that would make people think while still providing the thrills and chills they expect from a horror movie."

A Caring Presence on Set: Pokwang

Despite the heavy themes of 'Slay Zone,' Glaiza describes the atmosphere on set as warm and supportive. She credits her co-star Pokwang for creating a nurturing environment. "She's like a mom, friend, and big sister all rolled into one," Glaiza shares. "She was always there to lend a listening ear or offer advice."

This sense of camaraderie extended beyond Glaiza and Pokwang. The entire cast and crew worked together to bring 'Slay Zone' to life. "Everyone was so dedicated and passionate about the project," Glaiza recalls. "It was an incredible experience to be a part of."

As 'Slay Zone' prepares for its nationwide screening on February 14, Glaiza de Castro stands at the precipice of a new chapter in her career. Balancing the roles of actress and producer, she has helped create a film that promises to engage, entertain, and provoke thought. With her unique blend of talent, determination, and creativity, Glaiza de Castro is set to leave a lasting mark on the world of Filipino cinema.

In the end, 'Slay Zone' is more than just a horror-thriller. It's a testament to Glaiza de Castro's versatility as an actress and producer. By taking on dual roles, she has pushed herself to new heights, exploring the complexities of her character while ensuring that the film resonates with audiences. As the film gears up for its nationwide release, Glaiza's journey serves as a reminder that with hard work, passion, and a little bit of fearlessness, there's no limit to what can be achieved.