Gillian Vicencio Denies Role in Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla Breakup

In a recent interview with ABS-CBN, Gillian Vicencio, a Kapamilya actress, addressed allegations that she played a part in the breakup of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla. Vicencio firmly denied these claims, stating that her last communication with Padilla was during the taping of '2 Good 2 Be True'. Despite the rumors, she remains open to working with either Bernardo or Padilla in future projects.

A Surprising Twist

The controversy surrounding Gillian Vicencio's alleged involvement in the breakup of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla took the entertainment industry by storm in September 2021. Vicencio, who co-starred with the couple in the series '2 Good 2 Be True', found herself at the center of the scandal, with rumors suggesting an affair with Padilla.

However, in a recent interview, Vicencio categorically denied these allegations. She expressed her surprise and confusion at the accusations, stating that she had not been in contact with Padilla since the taping of the series. Vicencio also mentioned that she had reached out to Bernardo to clear up the situation, emphasizing that her interactions with Padilla were strictly professional.

Navigating the Storm

The online backlash that followed the allegations was severe, with Vicencio becoming the target of relentless bashing. She admitted to feeling traumatized by the experience but expressed gratitude for the support of her family, friends, and fellow actress DJ JhaiHo.

Despite the turmoil, Vicencio has managed to stay focused on her career. She is currently working on the series 'What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim' and has recently completed a film with Joem Bascon. Vicencio's resilience in the face of adversity is a testament to her strength and dedication to her craft.

Looking Ahead

As the dust settles on this controversy, Gillian Vicencio remains optimistic about the future. She reiterated her openness to working with either Bernardo or Padilla in future projects, emphasizing that she harbors no ill will towards them. With her current projects and the support of her loved ones, Vicencio is looking forward to what the future holds.

The allegations against Gillian Vicencio have undoubtedly caused a stir in the entertainment industry. However, Vicencio's firm denial of any wrongdoing and her commitment to moving forward with her career serve as a reminder of the resilience of the human spirit. Despite the hurtful comments and online bashing, Vicencio continues to focus on her work and remains grateful for the support of her family, friends, and fans.