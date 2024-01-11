en English
Social Issues

Gifted Women Charity: A Beacon of Hope, Empowered by National Lottery Grant

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:34 am EST
In a significant boost for the empowerment of women, the Charity Gifted Women has been bestowed with a grant amounting to £198,545 from the National Lottery Community Fund. The founder of the organization, Jenny Adjene, initiated this charity during the lockdown, transforming her business into a social enterprise focused on employing an increasing number of women.

Funding to Fuel Empowerment

The substantial grant will be directed towards supporting women in gaining employment and reconstructing their lives. With this funding, Adjene intends to assist 50 women each year. The women benefiting from this charity are those who are reclaiming their power and realizing their potential, particularly in the professional realm.

Transformative Impact of Gifted Women

The charity’s work has been deemed ‘phenomenal’ by a service user who is now employed by the organization. The charity’s efforts have had a substantial positive impact on women who have undergone trauma and domestic abuse, aiding them in overcoming their struggles and striving for a better future.

Stories of Hope and Resilience

A service user named Annie, now an employee of the charity, shares a personal journey of resilience and transformation. Having navigated her way through sexual and domestic abuse, drug addiction, and mental health issues, including PTSD and depression, Annie’s life underwent significant change after a fortuitous encounter with Ms. Adjene. This encounter paved the way for new opportunities and instilled in her a renewed sense of hope. Stories like these are a testament to Gifted Women’s commitment to aiding women in facing challenges and creating a brighter future.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

