Ghana's CEA Launches Two Groundbreaking Education Programmes for Out-of-School Children and Dropouts

In an era where education has become a cornerstone for societal advancement, Ghana's Complementary Education Agency (CEA) is embarking on two transformative programmes. These initiatives aim to bolster basic education and provide remedial support for out-of-school children and school dropouts.

The Unveiling of Two Pioneering Programmes

The Complementary Basic Education (CBE) Cycle 9 programme is tailored for children aged 8 to 16 who are not currently enrolled in school. It promises to bridge the educational gap by offering comprehensive learning opportunities.

On the other hand, the Remedial Programme seeks to rekindle hope for those who have left the school system. This initiative provides an unprecedented chance to retake critical exams, such as the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE).

Endorsement and Collaboration

Gifty Twum Ampofo, Deputy Minister for Education, lauded these endeavours, emphasising their potential to enhance literacy and contribute significantly to Ghana's development.

Catherine Appiah Pinkrah, CEA's Acting Executive Secretary, revealed plans to collaborate with traditional leaders in regions like Bono East, Northern, Upper West, and Upper East. This partnership aims to identify and assist disadvantaged children who could greatly benefit from these programmes.

A Legacy of Success and Future Aspirations

From 2018 to 2023, the CEA's remedial programme in the Bono East Region achieved remarkable success. Out of the 435 learners who participated, an impressive 95% transitioned into free Senior High Schools and Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions.

Buoyed by this success, the CEA has set an ambitious goal for the year 2024. They aim to offer free remedial education to 6,000 learners nationwide, equipping them with the knowledge and skills to pass the BECE and the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

As the CEA continues its mission to transform lives through education, the echoes of hope reverberate across Ghana. Each child represents a beacon of potential, ready to illuminate the path towards a brighter future.