Garment Workers' Protest in Bangladesh: A Call for Fair Wages and Safe Working Conditions

In the heart of Gazipur, Bangladesh, tensions escalated as garment workers took to the streets protesting unpaid salaries and factory closures. The unrest, which began on October 23, reached a tragic climax on October 30 when a 28-year-old female worker, Anju Manowar, lost her life, allegedly due to police firing. Around 10 others were injured in the clashes.

Advertisment

A Storm of Unrest

Approximately 30 factories in Gazipur and Ashulia have been shut down due to the unrest, leaving around 10,000 workers in limbo. The situation has become increasingly volatile as workers' organizations announced protest rallies, demanding an increased minimum wage of Tk23,000 and condemning the use of force against workers.

A Call for Change

Advertisment

The ready-made garment (RMG) sector is the driving force behind Bangladesh's export sector and a major source of foreign currency income. However, the wages offered to RMG workers are among the lowest in the world. The last time the minimum wage was raised was in 2018 to Tk8,500, a figure significantly lower than the minimum wages offered in competing countries such as Vietnam, Cambodia, India, and Pakistan.

The workers' demand for a minimum wage of Tk25,000 is still not enough to meet the bare minimum cost of living, given the significant rise in inflation and prices of basic essentials since 2018. The wage board and the government have a responsibility to listen to the workers and mediate between them and the factory owners, but this has not been the case.

A Stand-off and a Warning

Advertisment

The State Minister for Labour and Employment announced a 56% wage increase to Tk12,500, but a section of workers have rejected it. The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has warned of factory closures if workers do not return to work. This warning comes at a time when hundreds of employees from Abanti Colour Tex Limited in Bangladesh's BSCIC area of Fatullah have staged a protest due to the factory's closure and unpaid salaries.

Similarly, around 100 workers from Rupashi Group of Industries Ltd protested in front of Narayanganj Press Club because the factory has been closed since November, leaving at least 700 workers unpaid for three months. As the situation continues to unfold, the world watches with bated breath, hoping for a resolution that respects the rights and dignity of the workers.

Today, the struggle of the RMG workers in Bangladesh serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing battle for fair wages and decent working conditions in the global garment industry. It underscores the urgent need for genuine dialogue between workers, factory owners, and government representatives to address the longstanding issues plaguing the sector.