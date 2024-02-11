Fueling Innovation: United Way of Central Maryland's Changemaker Challenge

United Way of Central Maryland's Changemaker Challenge: Fueling Innovation for Community Transformation

In a world where challenges persist, the United Way of Central Maryland is beckoning innovative minds to partake in its Changemaker Challenge, a competition that seeks to improve the lives of people in central Maryland. Since 2017, this program has awarded over $1 million, and this year, it is expanding its reach to all six jurisdictions in the region. Interested applicants are invited to submit their ideas at uwcm.org/changemaker-challenge.

The Changemaker Challenge: A Catalyst for Community Development

The Changemaker Challenge emphasizes the importance of community engagement in the development process. By providing funding and support to selected individuals, the United Way of Central Maryland helps turn their innovative ideas into actionable projects. This initiative underscores the power of collaboration and the belief that everyone has a role to play in creating a better future.

One such success story is Dominique Clifton, founder of Moving Still. As a previous winner of the Changemaker Challenge, Clifton's organization focuses on delivering trauma-informed stress management practices to businesses, schools, and organizations. Moving Still's work demonstrates the transformative potential of ideas born from the Changemaker Challenge.

The Art of Community Engagement: A Guide for Aspiring Changemakers

To effectively engage the community, the Changemaker Challenge encourages participants to follow a thoughtful approach. This includes having a clear purpose, identifying and segmenting the community, choosing appropriate engagement methods, and effectively analyzing and using collected data.

Clear communication and managing expectations are also crucial elements of successful community engagement. By fostering open dialogue and setting realistic goals, the United Way of Central Maryland aims to create an environment where collaboration thrives.

Empowering the Next Generation of Changemakers

As the Changemaker Challenge expands its reach, it invites more people to join the movement for positive change. With over $1 million already awarded, this year's competition promises to be an exciting opportunity for innovative thinkers to make a lasting impact on their communities.

By offering a platform for collaboration and growth, the United Way of Central Maryland is not only fueling the ideas of today but also nurturing the changemakers of tomorrow. Together, they are proving that the power of innovation, combined with the strength of community engagement, can create a brighter future for all.

In Conclusion: The Changemaker Challenge – Where Ideas Meet Action

The United Way of Central Maryland's Changemaker Challenge continues to inspire innovative thinkers to share their ideas for community improvement. With its expansion to all six jurisdictions in central Maryland and a track record of funding over $1 million in projects, the Changemaker Challenge is a testament to the power of collaboration and community engagement.

By providing resources and support to selected individuals, the United Way of Central Maryland is helping turn dreams into reality. Dominique Clifton's Moving Still is a shining example of what can be achieved when ideas meet action. As the Changemaker Challenge continues to grow, it invites more people to join the movement and create lasting, positive change in their communities.

For those ready to make a difference, the United Way of Central Maryland extends an invitation to participate in the Changemaker Challenge. Together, we can build a brighter future for all.