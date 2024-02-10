From Friends to Foes: Ruggedman's Revelation About 9ice's Wedding Snub

In a revelation that unearths the complexities of friendship, love, and loyalty in Nigeria's music industry, rapper Ruggedman, known offstage as Michael Ugochukwu Steven, shared a poignant story about his relationship with fellow artist 9ice.

The Uninvited Guest

Speaking candidly in an interview with Chude Jideonwo, Ruggedman disclosed that he was not invited to 9ice's wedding to Toni Payne, a woman he himself had introduced to the singer. This unexpected turn of events occurred a decade ago, following public accusations by 9ice that Toni and Ruggedman were having an affair.

The day of the wedding brought an unexpected phone call from Toni, who informed Ruggedman of the nuptials. She revealed that 9ice had instructed her not to extend an invitation to the rapper. This revelation marked a significant shift in their once close-knit friendship.

From Friends to Foes

The allegations of infidelity led to a bitter feud between the two musicians. Diss tracks were exchanged, and their rivalry became a topic of public fascination. However, in time, the dust settled, and Ruggedman and 9ice reconciled.

Despite the reconciliation, the wedding snub remained a symbol of the strain that once existed between them. Ruggedman's recent disclosure serves as a reminder of the intricate dynamics that often underpin relationships within the entertainment industry.

A Decade Later

Ten years on, Ruggedman's account offers a unique perspective on the evolution of their relationship. It highlights the complex interplay of personal and professional lives in the public eye, and the lasting impact of such incidents.

This story, while rooted in Nigeria's music scene, carries universal resonance. It explores the human capacity for forgiveness and reconciliation, even amidst the most trying circumstances.

As the music industry continues to evolve, stories like these serve as a reminder of the enduring power of friendship and the importance of forgiveness.

Ruggedman's revelation, a decade later, underscores the intricate tapestry of relationships within the entertainment industry. It is a testament to the resilience of human connections, even when they are tested by the harsh glare of the public spotlight.