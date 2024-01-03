From Cotton Fields to Nonprofit Leadership: Lupe Martinez’s Journey

From a humble background of picking cotton in the scorching sun to leading a non-profit organization dedicated to the upliftment of migrant workers and diverse communities, the journey of Lupe Martinez has been one of resilience, determination and unwavering commitment. His story is not just about professional growth, but it is also a testament to his lifelong dedication to improving the lives of those who, like him, started out as migrant laborers.

Beginning of a New Journey

Lupe Martinez’s journey to Wisconsin began when he sought better employment opportunities, leaving the harsh cotton fields behind. His first job was in a metal stamping company. However, it was an advertisement for a bilingual outreach worker with experience in migrant labor that caught his eye and led him to UMOS. Little did he know then that this would be the start of an enduring relationship that lasted over five decades.

Expansion and Challenges

Over the years, with Martinez at the helm, UMOS expanded its reach, serving the needs of children and adults alike across seven states. While the organization thrived under his leadership, it was not without its share of challenges. Improving migrant housing standards and combating discrimination were among the initial hurdles that UMOS had to overcome. Martinez, however, saw these challenges as opportunities to grow the organization and strengthen its resolve.

Strategic Moves and Accomplishments

A key aspect of Martinez’s strategy was to avoid competition with local agencies. Instead, he focused on national funding opportunities to grow and sustain UMOS. His philosophy was not just about resource development, but also about building a team that shared his vision. Under his leadership, the organization built strong relationships with strategic partners, a move that paid off in terms of increased social capital. Despite the progress, Martinez acknowledges that issues like housing and employment continue to pose challenges.

A New Chapter for UMOS

As of January 1, Martinez transitioned to a president emeritus role, allowing new leadership to take the reins of UMOS. His decision to step down is indicative of his faith in the organization’s ability to continue its growth trajectory. Despite stepping down, Martinez looks back at his tenure with pride, satisfied with the accomplishments achieved and the positive impact UMOS has had on the lives of many.