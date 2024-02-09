Former US Surgeons General Urge Ban on Menthol Sales to Save Black Lives

A Clarion Call from Former U.S. Surgeons General: End Menthol Sales, Save Black Lives

In an urgent plea to the Biden administration, former U.S. Surgeons General, Regina Benjamin and Jerome Adams, are advocating for the ban of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. This appeal comes in response to the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) delayed rules to end their sale, which were sent last October but held back in December by the White House.

The duo's argument is grounded in the long-standing, targeted marketing tactics employed by tobacco companies towards specific populations, including Black communities, women, and youth. This strategic focus has resulted in over 80% of Black smokers using menthol cigarettes.

The Devastating Toll of Menthol

The harmful effects of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars are well-documented. Menthol's cooling properties mask the harshness of tobacco smoke, making it easier for novice smokers to become hooked and harder for smokers to quit. The FDA estimates that banning menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars could save up to 654,000 lives over the next 40 years, including 238,000 Black lives.

Despite these compelling statistics, the proposed ban has sparked controversy. Critics argue that such a move could lead to discrimination and mass incarceration, particularly in Black communities. However, Benjamin and Adams maintain that the Biden administration should prioritize the health and wellbeing of children, families, and communities over the interests of the tobacco industry.

A Battle for Health Equity

The fight against menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars is not just about health; it's also about addressing systemic racism. For decades, tobacco companies have targeted Black communities with menthol and other flavored products, contributing to higher rates of smoking-related diseases and deaths among African Americans.

While the road to a menthol ban is fraught with challenges, efforts are underway to raise awareness about the dangers of tobacco, especially in marginalized communities. Organizations like the African American Tobacco Control Leadership Council are working tirelessly to educate the public and push for policy changes.

A Crucial Decision Awaits

As the Biden administration grapples with this contentious issue, the clock is ticking. The FDA could finalize the ban as soon as March. For Benjamin and Adams, the decision is clear: it's time to put an end to the sale of menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars and take a significant step towards health equity.

In the face of opposition and controversy, the former Surgeons General remain steadfast in their call to action. They argue that the science is clear, and the evidence is irrefutable: menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars are harmful, addictive, and disproportionately impact certain communities. It's now up to the Biden administration to heed their advice and make a decision that could save hundreds of thousands of lives.

As the debate continues, one thing is certain: the fight against menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars is about more than just public health; it's about social justice, equity, and the right to breathe clean air. In the words of Benjamin and Adams, "We cannot wait any longer. The time to act is now."