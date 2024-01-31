Florida Parents and Psychiatrist Raise Concerns about Children's Safety on Social Media

In West Palm Beach, Florida, the safety of children on social media has become a pressing concern for parents and mental health professionals alike. Thomas Bernavil and Ned Jean-Baptiste, parents in the local community, are particularly disturbed by issues such as exposure to negative content, manipulative advertisements, and rampant online bullying. This rising apprehension finds its roots in recent federal inquiries where the heads of major social media platforms were under the scrutiny of lawmakers.

The Call for Greater Oversight

Thomas Bernavil firmly advocates for increased oversight on social media platforms. An alarming number of children are exposed to a plethora of harmful content online, raising significant concerns about their mental and emotional health. The urgency to regulate these platforms has escalated, with parents like Bernavil echoing the need for stringent measures.

The Need for Accountability

Ned Jean-Baptiste, another concerned parent, highlights the need for social media companies to be held accountable for the impacts on young minds. In the wake of legislative efforts to address these issues, such as the Kids Online Safety Act and the Stop CSAM Act, Jean-Baptiste believes that tech companies need to reaffirm their commitment to child safety and take responsibility for the content on their platforms.

Advice from a Child Psychiatrist

Child psychiatrist Dr. Samantha Saltz, commonly referred to as Dr. Sam, acknowledges that while social media can serve as a tool for communication and socialization among the youth, it also poses severe risks. The dangers of misinformation and addiction are all too real, making a parent's role in their children's online activities crucial. Dr. Sam advises parents to be proactive, suggesting measures like monitoring their children's social media usage, downloading the same apps, becoming 'friends' with their children on these platforms, and understanding online slang. Regular check-ins and discussions about what is safe to share and who to interact with are paramount for maintaining online safety.