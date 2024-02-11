Farmers to Stage Massive Protest on February 13th: Delhi on High Alert

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh are gearing up for a massive protest on February 13th, planning to march towards Delhi via the NH44 route. The Delhi Police and neighboring states are on high alert, with intelligence inputs suggesting that approximately 20,000 farmers with 2,000 tractors may attempt to enter the national capital. In anticipation of the event, travelers between Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab, and Haryana are advised to take alternative routes, while the police are blocking city borders with massive containers, cranes, and cement barriers, and conducting drills to practice firing teargas shells if necessary.

A March for Justice

The protest, led by about 200 farmer organizations, primarily demands a law to guarantee Minimum Support Price (MSP) and pension benefits. The farmers are also seeking the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, among other things. In the run-up to the protest, the police are keeping a close watch on social media to monitor any potential unrest or law and order issues.

As part of the security measures, the Delhi Police has imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code at the Uttar Pradesh borders to maintain law and order. The order prohibits the gathering of the public at all borders between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and nearby areas in the jurisdictional area of the north-east district. It also prohibits the entry of tractors, trolleys, buses, trucks, commercial vehicles, personal vehicles, and people on horses carrying protestors in Delhi from Uttar Pradesh. The police will make all efforts to detain persons carrying arms, including firearms, swords, trishul, spears, lathi, rods, etc.

Roadblocks and Alternate Routes

With the borders being sealed and the NH44 route blocked, travelers are advised to take alternative routes to reach their destinations. Some of the suggested routes include:

Travelers from Delhi to Punjab can take the Delhi-Ambala-Chandigarh route via NH44 and NH152.

Travelers from Delhi to Haryana can take the Delhi-Gurgaon-Faridabad-Palwal route via NH48 and NH348.

Travelers from Punjab to Delhi can take the Chandigarh-Ambala-Kurukshetra-Karnal-Delhi route via NH152 and NH44.

Travelers from Haryana to Delhi can take the Palwal-Faridabad-Gurgaon-Delhi route via NH348 and NH48.

A Climate of Uncertainty

As the farmers' protest looms, the mood in the region is tense and uncertain. The Bollywood movie 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,' which recently released and has been earning well at the box office, seems a distant world away from the current reality. The farmers' struggle for justice and their determination to have their voices heard is a stark reminder of the challenges that lie ahead in the quest for a fair and equitable society.

As the Delhi Police and Haryana Police remain on high alert, the farmers are undeterred in their resolve to march towards the national capital. With the stage set for a massive protest, all eyes are on Delhi as the situation unfolds. The farmers' march on February 13th is more than just a call for justice; it is a testament to their resilience and their unwavering commitment to their cause.

In the days leading up to the protest, travelers are urged to stay informed about the latest developments and plan their journeys accordingly. As the farmers prepare to make their voices heard, the nation watches and waits, hoping for a peaceful resolution to a conflict that has the potential to shape the future of agriculture in India.