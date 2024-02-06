Facebook Job Ads: A New Vessel for Spreading Ov3r_Stealer Malware

In a disconcerting turn of events, cybercriminals are exploiting the desperation of job seekers on Facebook with sinister precision. Fake job advertisements have become the newest vessel for a potent Windows-based malware, labeled Ov3r_Stealer. This malicious program has demonstrated a chilling proficiency in harvesting sensitive information from unsuspecting users' computers, ranging from location and hardware details to passwords, cookies, auto-fill data, browser extensions, antivirus programs, and even credit card information.
Ov3r_Stealer: A New Threat
According to reports by Trustwave SpiderLabs, the malicious payload is delivered through a weaponized PDF file. This file, initially hosted on OneDrive, is cleverly disguised as a document related to job opportunities. As the user clicks on the 'Access Document' button within the PDF, they are redirected to a sham DocuSign document. This document proceeds to download a Control Panel file (.CPL), which subsequently retrieves a PowerShell loader from GitHub to execute the malware.
Facebook Ads: A Conduit for Cybercrime
The campaign has been traced back to a counterfeit Facebook account impersonating Amazon CEO Andy Jassy. The account has been used to post Facebook ads for digital advertising jobs, serving as a decoy to lure potential victims. The exact purpose of the stolen data remains shrouded in mystery. Speculation about the data being sold on the dark web abounds, and there is a looming possibility that Ov3r_Stealer may be updated to function as a malware loader for additional malicious payloads.
Guarding Against Online Threats
To fortify defenses against such threats, job seekers are urged to exercise caution. This includes using trusted job sites, refraining from downloading files from unknown sources, avoiding the divulgence of unnecessary personal information, and employing robust antivirus software and identity theft protection services. As we navigate the digital landscape, it remains paramount that we remain vigilant against the evolving threats that lurk within it.