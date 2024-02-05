Facebook Group 'Find Olive the Things' Helps Photographer Find Cyclists

In the heart of Anchorage, a unique community has surfaced within the virtual walls of Facebook under the banner of 'Find Olive the Things'. This group, comprising of 19,000 members, has a history of extending support to its members in the form of locating various items and services. It was this very group that came to the aid of photographer Elise Giordano when she faced an unexpected challenge during a commercial shoot for Visit Anchorage.
Unexpected Challenge and The Resolution
Giordano had captured a remarkable photo of three cyclists, one of whom was later identified as Olympic skier Holly Brooks. The challenge arose when Giordano realized she had failed to secure their model releases, as the cyclists had quickly moved on from the shoot location. To resolve this, Giordano turned to 'Find Olive the Things' Facebook group for assistance. The group's reputation for achieving feats of community assistance, from helping parents find baby formula during a pandemic to locating alligator meat, made it an ideal platform for Giordano's quest.
An Unusual Community
The group, founded by Janelle Abad, is not just about locating objects or services. It takes pride in offering a glimpse into people's lives and their unusual requests. One such peculiar request was from artist Dani Foss, who used the group to find a whole frozen jellyfish for her work in pet preservation and nature curiosities. Abad emphasizes on kindness within the group and has set rules against politics, vaccine debates, and sales, while suggesting members to support local businesses.
Bringing People Together
In less than six minutes from posting her request, Giordano had successfully identified all three cyclists in her photo, thanks to the group's collective effort. Among them was Brooks, who expressed her appreciation for the group’s ability to bring people together and exemplify the positive side of social media. The quick and effective response not only helped Giordano, but also highlighted the positive impact such a group can have on the community, emphasizing once again the power of collective effort in the digital age.