European Commission and Cities Tackle the Housing Affordability Crisis

As the European Union grapples with a burgeoning housing crisis, its governing body, the European Commission, is taking note and taking action.

The recent housing market trends, spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic and soaring energy prices, have led to a sharp decrease in housing affordability. This grim reality is further accentuated as the escalating housing prices outpace the growth of purchasing power.

The European Social Fund Plus (ESF+)

The European Social Fund Plus (ESF+) for 2021-2027 is the Commission's answer to this mounting problem. The ESF+ is designed to support Member States in addressing Principle 19 of the European Pillar of Social Rights, which zeroes in on housing and assistance for the homeless.

The fund will finance programs to prevent and combat housing exclusion. This includes providing housing assistance and social services to facilitate access to housing.

Investments in Affordable and Social Housing

Additionally, through the Recovery and Resilience Facility, Member States have pledged around EUR 15 billion in their national plans for reforms and investments in affordable and social housing.

This commitment is bolstered by the European Regional Development Fund, which has set aside an overall budget of EUR 226 billion for the 2021-2027 period, allowing EU regions to allocate resources for housing.

The InvestEU Program

Further contributing to this endeavor, the InvestEU program includes a Social Investment and Skills window dedicated to social infrastructure investments, encompassing affordable social housing. Despite these initiatives, the Commission has stated it is unaware of a general register tracking rental costs in relation to basic and average pay across Europe on a country-by-country basis.

In the face of this crisis, European cities are implementing their own strategies to tackle housing unaffordability. For instance, Vienna, with over 60% of its population living in government-subsidized housing, has a century-old approach to public housing that lacks stigma and positively impacts the residents' quality of life. This model has drawn the attention and admiration of American visitors and sparked debates about its applicability to other cities grappling with similar issues.

Meanwhile, in Brussels, the Capital Region Government's town planning charges reform is aimed at boosting affordable housing construction. Despite facing opposition from influential stakeholders in the construction and real estate sectors, the reform is intended to increase social housing in Brussels and alleviate the acute housing crisis.

The reform imposes charges on building owners for planning permission and requires a percentage of social housing in large developments, a move criticized by industry voices predicting negative repercussions for the housing market.