Escaping the Digital Grip: One Teen's Journey from Porn Addiction to Recovery

MUNICH -- Fear is Daniel's constant companion. The fear of relapse, of falling back into his old addictive habits is not unjustified because it would be all too easy. His addiction is not centered on drugs, alcohol or shopping, but pornography. Even pictures of bikini-clad women in sports advertisement are enough to disturb the equilibrium Daniel has managed to build for himself with the help of a therapist. He managed to get his high school diploma last year, but only through private tutoring, and by joining a support group for those addicted to porn. He spent years in front of his laptop, watching porn and masturbating up to three times a day. His therapist says that he should be proud of having escaped the vicious downward spiral. But Daniel does not feel proud, he only feels shame.

The Digital Age and Porn Addiction

Young people have always been susceptible to depictions of sexual acts because they want to know what you can do while having sex and, above all, how sex works. Generations of youngsters have perused the pages of Playboy and other magazines to satisfy their need for information on the topic. But nowadays, 12 year olds are already watching hard porn films online and masturbate while watching them. Not a single German federal state has included the topic of pornography into the syllabus, despite the fact that some 40% of all 11-13 year olds have seen pornographic images or films at least once in their lives. They forward sex films to each other that might depict humans having sex with animals or a woman having sex with five men at the same time.

The Consequences of Early Exposure

But what influence does this have on adolescents? Is Daniel the exception or is his story representative of an alarming trend? The Berlin-based sexologist Klaus Beier says that "it would be naive to believe that the watching of pornographic films does not have any influence on adolescents. The actions of the people depicted on film and in pictures are copied and stored in the brain." New research has proven that severe, daily consumption of porn has not only increased among adolescents but that it can even lead to erectile dysfunction. A Swedish study has demonstrated that youngsters who watch porn on a daily basis are much more often in conflict with their parents, take more drugs and suffer from higher rates of depression than their non-porn-watching counterparts.

Recovery and the Road Ahead

Daniel was 12 when he clicked on Youporn, one of the world's most successful porn websites, for the very first time. He found the website address in the boys' lavatory in school, scrawled onto a cubicle wall. He was shocked but also aroused by what he saw and his need for new material quickly spiraled out of control. He spent hours in front of his laptop and his mood plummeted proportionally to the time spent in front of his computer screen. The worse his mood got the "crasser" the films got. A vicious downward spiral. Daniel started to smoke marijuana to relax, improve his mood and drive away the feeling of guilt that would build up. His grades started plummeting because he daydreamed of porn while in class. His parents and teachers were concerned as they failed to get through to him and sent him a carefully worded email. The email sought to reassure him that being young had been difficult for them, too, and that they wished they had had someone to talk to. The email contained links to websites of therapists, specializing in adolescents. Daniel, now 18, feels that he has broken his porn addiction, and even has a steady girlfriend now, although he sometimes suffers relapses. But it is the relapses that actually encourage him to get away from porn altogether. His last entry on the German "no-fap" forum is dated two years ago, and is a long letter farewell note. He wrote about the moment that he discovered Youporn, the ensuing loneliness, the feeling of living below ground for years. But Daniel also described his escape: "Finding like-minded people was what saved me."