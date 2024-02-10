Enter the Dragon: The Autistic Artist Who Found Her Voice Through Art

Nina Bantoto, the autistic artist who paints in vivid colors and whimsical landscapes, has defied expectations and found her voice through art. Diagnosed with autism at the age of three, Nina struggled with verbal communication, but she discovered a new language in acrylic paints, watercolor, charcoal, and colored pencils.

A Silent Symphony of Colors

Nina's art is as captivating as it is unique, featuring dreamlike landscapes that showcase her vivid imagination. Her works have been featured in numerous publications and exhibits, both locally and internationally, since 2010. However, it was in 2017 when Nina truly made her mark on the global stage.

She represented her country at the United Nations on World Autism Day, a testament to her talent and the power of art to transcend communication barriers.

In 2018, Nina held her first solo exhibit titled 'Chiquitita,' a celebration of her growth as an artist and an individual. The following year, she established Arte Autismo Filipino (AAF), a social enterprise composed of parents and their artistic children with autism. Nina's works have also been printed on merchandise to support other non-government organizations (NGOs), further amplifying her impact on the community.

Breaking Barriers and Building Bridges

Nina's journey is a testament to the power of resilience and self-expression. Despite the challenges she faced, she found solace and strength in her art, using it as a bridge to connect with others. Her story serves as an inspiration for individuals with autism and their families, proving that creativity knows no bounds.

Through Arte Autismo Filipino, Nina and her fellow artists continue to break barriers and change perceptions about autism. They are not defined by their diagnosis but by their talent, passion, and resilience. By providing a platform for these artists, AAF empowers them to share their stories and make a difference in the world.

A Dragon's Tale: Nina's Latest Masterpiece

From February 6 to 15, 2024, Nina will be holding her latest solo exhibit titled 'Enter the Dragon' at the Galerie Joaquin in the Podium Mall, Ortigas Center, Mandaluyong City. The exhibit promises to be a visual feast, featuring Nina's signature style and her latest explorations in color and form.

As Nina prepares for her exhibition, she continues to inspire others with her art and her story. Her works serve as a reminder that everyone has a unique voice, and it is through self-expression that we can truly connect with one another.

Nina Bantoto, the autistic artist who found her voice in colors and brushstrokes, invites you to 'Enter the Dragon' and explore the boundless world of her imagination. Her story is a testament to the power of art and the resilience of the human spirit, reminding us that everyone has a story to tell and a gift to share.