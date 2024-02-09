Ending Teen Dating Violence: Embracing 'Love Like That' in 2024

February marks Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month (TDVAM), a period dedicated to addressing the alarming prevalence of abuse among teens and young adults in the United States. One in three U.S. teens will experience some form of abuse from a relationship partner before reaching adulthood, and nearly half of college women have encountered violent or abusive dating behaviors.

Love Like That: The 2024 Theme

Selected by the Love Is Respect Youth Council, this year's theme is "Love Like That," emphasizing the importance of understanding healthy relationship nuances. The goal is to advocate for a world where healthy expressions of love are the norm.

The Love Is Respect Youth Council is a diverse and dedicated group of young advocates committed to raising awareness about dating abuse and promoting healthy relationships. By choosing "Love Like That," they aim to challenge societal norms and encourage conversations about what love should look like.

Local Initiatives: NEWS in Napa Valley

In Napa Valley, the NEWS organization is at the forefront of combating teen dating violence. Through their YOUth Matter program, they offer workshops, presentations, and coaching in schools to educate teens about healthy relationships.

As part of TDVAM, NEWS organizes various activities, including school presentations, informational tables, and fundraising events such as the Painting Brunch hosted by La Cheve. They also partner with the Napa County District Attorney's Office and local businesses to promote awareness.

Breaking the Cycle: Resources and Support

Breaking the cycle of abuse starts with education and support. NEWS offers confidential healthy relationship coaching at local Wellness Centers. For more information and resources, visit the Love is Respect and NEWS websites.

This February, join the movement to end teen dating violence. Together, we can create a world where love is respected, cherished, and always healthy.

As we navigate through the complexities of relationships, let's strive for understanding, communication, and respect. Let's redefine love, advocate for change, and make "Love Like That" the norm.

If you or someone you know is experiencing dating abuse, remember that help is available. Reach out to trusted friends, family members, or professionals. You are not alone.

This Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, let's stand together against abuse and advocate for healthy relationships. Because every young person deserves to experience love that is kind, supportive, and respectful.