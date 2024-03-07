Endangered Craft: Nepal's Pattharkatta Struggle Against Marginalization and Modernity

In the western Terai region of Nepal, Jawahir Pattharkatta continues a generations-old tradition of stone-carving, despite the socio-economic challenges and discrimination faced by the 'Pattharkatta', a community considered 'untouchables'. Jawahir, at 38, dedicates his life to crafting traditional stone appliances, fighting against illiteracy and the tide of modernization that threatens his livelihood.

Preserving Ancestral Skills Amidst Modernization

Jawahir Pattharkatta, like his forefathers, carves stones into traditional Nepali kitchen tools outside his small home in Sawatikar village. Despite the relentless challenges of caste discrimination and the dwindling demand for stone-made appliances due to modern alternatives, he persistently follows his ancestral occupation. His determination is fueled by a desire to provide a better future for his daughters, aiming to break the cycle of illiteracy and poverty that has long plagued his community.

Challenges of Caste and Education

The Pattharkatta community, part of Nepal's Dalit caste, faces significant barriers due to their low social standing and traditional occupation. Higher illiteracy rates within the community further exacerbate their struggles, limiting their access to government initiatives and employment opportunities. Jawahir's story highlights the broader issue of caste-based discrimination in Nepal, illustrating how systemic barriers prevent talented individuals from escaping poverty and contributing more fully to society.

Future of Stone-Carving in the Face of Modernity

As Nepal continues to modernize, the demand for traditional stone appliances has significantly declined, posing an existential threat to the Pattharkatta community's way of life. Jawahir's concern for the future is palpable as he discusses the challenges of competing with modern kitchen appliances. This shift not only affects the livelihood of the Pattharkatta but also raises questions about the preservation of cultural heritage and the societal value of traditional crafts in a rapidly changing world.

The story of Jawahir and the Pattharkatta community in Nepal is a poignant reminder of the complexities surrounding tradition, modernization, and social stratification. As the world moves forward, it's crucial to consider how progress affects marginalized communities and what steps can be taken to ensure that no one is left behind. Jawahir's commitment to his craft and his hopes for his daughters' futures exemplify the resilience and determination of those fighting to preserve their heritage and break free from the bounds of discrimination.