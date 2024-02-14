Empowering Young Adults with Down Syndrome: Therese Coveney's Together Academy

Therese Coveney: Pioneering Employment Opportunities for Young Adults with Down Syndrome

On this Valentine's Day in 2024, Therese Coveney, co-founder of Together Academy, shares her inspiring journey of transforming employment prospects for young adults with Down syndrome in Ireland. With a vision to create a more inclusive society, Coveney's social enterprise offers certified training, work experience, and employment opportunities, empowering these individuals to lead fulfilling lives.

A Recipe for Change: Culinary Skills Course

Receiving funding from the Educational Training Board, Together Academy successfully launched a culinary skills course, providing practical training to young adults with Down syndrome. This initiative not only equipped them with essential life skills but also opened doors to various job opportunities in the food and beverage industry.

"Our goal is to help these young adults realize their potential and contribute positively to society," says Therese, as she discusses the importance of fostering an inclusive environment.

Brewing Success: Collaborative Cafés

Collaborating with local businesses, Together Academy has established successful cafés that serve as both training grounds and employment opportunities. This unique approach not only benefits the young adults involved but also raises awareness about the capabilities of individuals with Down syndrome.

"The response from our partners and the community has been overwhelmingly positive," shares Therese, highlighting the societal shift in attitudes towards people with additional needs.

The Ripple Effect: Changing Perceptions

Through her work at Together Academy, Therese Coveney has witnessed firsthand the transformative power of inclusion. As more businesses embrace diversity, the positive impact on individuals with Down syndrome and their families becomes increasingly evident.

"Families often tell us that their loved ones have gained confidence, independence, and a sense of purpose through our program," she says, emphasizing the importance of continued support for such initiatives.

In its 20th anniversary year, Social Entrepreneurs Ireland (SEI) is calling for visionaries like Therese to apply for its Ideas Academy Class of 2024. The three-month program offers training, support, and funding to those with ideas to address social or environmental issues in the country.

As Therese Coveney's story illustrates, the combined efforts of passionate individuals, supportive organizations, and forward-thinking businesses can truly change the employment landscape for people with additional needs. By working together, we can create a more inclusive and equitable society for all.