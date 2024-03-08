Empowering Voices: SASHAKT NARI SAMAN Marks International Women's Day in Samba

On International Women's Day, the District Administration of Samba organized an impactful awareness program titled "SASHAKT NARI SAMAN," bringing to light the achievements and rights of women. Held in the DC office's conference hall, the event, spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma, celebrated women achievers, elected representatives, and guests, emphasizing the eradication of gender-based discrimination and the importance of women in nation-building.

Highlighting Women's Achievements and Rights

Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma, the chief guest, inaugurated the program with a powerful message on the significance of women's rights, pertinent legislation, and preventive measures against gender-based discrimination. ACR Kusum Chib added to the discourse by highlighting the critical role women play in the fabric of nation-building, underscoring the event's theme of empowerment and recognition.

Inspirational Figures and Eminent Attendees

The event saw a remarkable gathering of officials and dignitaries, including SSP Samba, Vinay Kumar, Sukhleen Kour (Director Planning Higher Education), Sunaina Saini (SDM Ghagwal), and many others. Each shared insights and reflections on the strides made towards gender equality and the journey ahead. The program not only felicitated women achievers but also served as a rallying point for furthering the cause of women's rights and inclusion in society.

Forward Momentum for Gender Equality

The "SASHAKT NARI SAMAN" program, conducted by the Department of Social Welfare Samba, encapsulates the spirit of International Women's Day by not only celebrating the achievements of women but also by setting a forward-looking agenda for gender equality. The engagement of key figures from various sectors underscored the collaborative effort required to sustain momentum towards a more inclusive and equitable society.

The day's events reflect a growing awareness and commitment to addressing gender-based discrimination and amplifying the voices of women in all spheres of life. As the community reflects on the discussions and insights shared, the message of "SASHAKT NARI SAMAN" resonates well beyond the confines of the conference hall, inspiring continued action and advocacy for women's rights and empowerment.