Social Issues

Embracing ‘Good Enough’: A Shift Away from Perfection in 2024

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:51 pm EST
Embracing 'Good Enough': A Shift Away from Perfection in 2024

As we usher in the year 2024, a shift in mindset is emerging globally. Replacing the age-old tradition of New Year’s resolutions is a new approach; it is a list of things to embrace and release. At the heart of this shift is the psychological concept of being ‘good enough,’ a term coined by psychologist Barry Schwartz in his work on decision-making behaviors.

The Dichotomy of Satisficers and Maximisers

According to Schwartz, human decision-makers can be classified into two categories: satisficers and maximisers. Satisficers find contentment in ‘good enough’ choices, without obsessing over the plethora of options available. Maximisers, on the other hand, constantly aim for the best choice, often leading to decision paralysis and increased regret. The latter is a pervasive mentality, observable in the endless rankings for everyday items and the tracking of various personal metrics.

The Illusion of Perfection

However, this obsession with being the best or perfect can lead to less happiness and a higher tendency toward depression. It is a collective delusion contributing to overconsumption, environmental degradation, and stark inequalities. The book ‘The Good Enough Life’ by Avram Alpert argues that dismantling the social systems that drive the pursuit of greatness can lead to a more equitable and fulfilling life. In this view, qualities like kindness and empathy are as valued as traditional markers of success.

Personal Struggles and Societal Pressure

This article also explores the author’s personal struggle with perfectionism in parenting, highlighting the resistance of social bonds to the maximising mindset. It touches on what is described as the ‘perfectionist paradox,’ where high-achieving individuals fail to acknowledge their own strengths, focusing only on negative feedback. Particularly in the workplace, a toxic boss who prioritizes perfection over product delivery can lead to a stifling environment of fear and criticism. Similarly, societal expectations and upbringing often shape these perfectionist tendencies, impacting individuals’ emotional and mental well-being.

Embracing ‘Good Enough’

As we step into 2024, the author encourages us to embrace being ‘good enough.’ They argue against the need for self-improvement resolutions and advocate for contentment in accepting oneself as is. Exercising gently, having hard conversations in relationships, and offering oneself compassion and grace are among the things to embrace. It is a call to live fearlessly and authentically, to reflect on our lives and self-perceptions, face our fears and overcome challenges, practice mindfulness and gratitude, and build meaningful relationships based on authenticity.

Social Issues
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

