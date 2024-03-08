Ellen White Champions Anti-Online Abuse Campaign with Book Release, Aims to Safeguard Future Lionesses

In a heartfelt move to combat online abuse, Ellen White, the Lionesses' all-time leading scorer, introduces UNFINISHED, a narrative inspired by her own experiences but painted in an alternate reality.

This 21-page book, part of the EE Hope United campaign, unveils the harsh impact of social media harassment on young girls' sports ambitions, reflecting on White's own potential career derailment.

Empowering Future Generations

Launched today, UNFINISHED serves as a poignant reminder of the cruel intersection between young athletes' dreams and the dark side of social media. White, who hung up her boots in 2022, recounts how the online sphere, once a place for fan engagement, has evolved into a battleground of hate, particularly against women in sports. The EE campaign, supported by a YouGov survey, underscores a distressing trend: 121 girls daily forsake their sporting dreams due to online abuse.

White's journey from a social media enthusiast to a victim of its vitriol mirrors the trajectory of women's football's rising popularity and the accompanying increase in online attacks. Despite her stellar career, White was not immune to criticism, especially during the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro. Yet, her resilience and subsequent withdrawal from the toxic online environment highlight her determination to focus on her game, setting a precedent for young athletes facing similar challenges.

Partnership for Change

Teaming up with Glitch, a charity aimed at curtailing online abuse, and lobbying for the inclusion of women and girls in the Online Safety Act, the EE Hope United campaign marks a significant step toward making the internet a safer space for athletes. With endorsements from political figures like Michelle Donelan MP, the initiative not only seeks to shield young talents from online hate but also educates them on navigating social media responsibly, ensuring they don't relinquish their passions out of fear.

As White's story unfolds, it becomes a beacon of hope and a call to action against the unchecked aggression shadowing the online world. Through UNFINISHED and the broader EE Hope United campaign, the message is clear: the fight against online abuse is not just about protecting individuals; it's about preserving the integrity of sports and the dreams of its future stars.